Indian American Gopi Seth has installed a life-size statue of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan at his home in Edison City, New Jersey.

Seth, an Internet security engineer, spent about Rs 6 million on the statue.

This passionate Big B fan owns a Web site bigbefamily.com (external link) dedicated for Amitabh Bachchan fans.

IMAGE: Gopi Seth, wife Rinku and family members with Amitabh Bachchan in a glass box outside their home. Photograph: PTI Photo

