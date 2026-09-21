Home  » Movies » What We Love About Pout Queen Kareena Kapoor

What We Love About Pout Queen Kareena Kapoor

By NAMRATA THAKKER September 21, 2026 10:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Celebrate the enduring charisma of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood's undisputed 'Pout Queen'.

Key Points

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrated as the 'Pout Queen' for popularising the pout as a significant style trend in Hindi cinema.
  • Kareena's influence extends to co-stars, as seen with Jaideep Ahlawat learning to pout from her.

It's no exaggeration to say that Kareena Kapoor Khan didn't just bring glamour to Hindi cinema. She gave us countless iconic dialogues, unforgettable characters and made pouting a major trend.

Filtered selfies are no match for Bebo's legendary pout. It's effortless, fun and completely natural to her.

As she turns 46 on September 21, Namrata Thakker looks at Bebo's many, many pout moments.

 

Celebrating the Pout Queen's Iconic Style

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena adds her signature pout to the famous 'over the shoulder' pose and makes is even more photo-worthy.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Who says you can't pout while out for a drive with your handsome hubby?

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

When you can't get enough of your bandana look, pout and click a picture!

Bebo's Versatile Pout Moments

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Only Bebo can make a food picture look this tempting.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Pout done right. Check.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena gets the car selfie right.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Pouting while doing her skin-care routine!

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

A quick pout selfie before getting ready for the day.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena's goofy pout or Alia Bhatt's naughty smile?

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Jaideep Ahlawat gets a quick pout lesson from his Jaane Jaan co-star Kareena.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Kareena Kapoor KhanBeboQueen Kareena KapoorBollywoodHindi

More From Rediff

It's A Medical Miracle Review: Confused Thriller

It's A Medical Miracle Review: Confused Thriller
Law And Order Review: Criminally Bad!

Law And Order Review: Criminally Bad!
Daayra Review: TOUGH Watch

Daayra Review: TOUGH Watch

Related Stories

'I Don't Think Anybody Can Be Me'

'I Don't Think Anybody Can Be Me'

Quick Links

Jaideep AhlawatNamrata ThakkerAlia BhattJaane Jaan

Web Stories

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers