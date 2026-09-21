What We Love About Pout Queen Kareena Kapoor

Celebrate the enduring charisma of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood's undisputed 'Pout Queen'.

Key Points Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrated as the 'Pout Queen' for popularising the pout as a significant style trend in Hindi cinema.

Kareena's influence extends to co-stars, as seen with Jaideep Ahlawat learning to pout from her.

It's no exaggeration to say that Kareena Kapoor Khan didn't just bring glamour to Hindi cinema. She gave us countless iconic dialogues, unforgettable characters and made pouting a major trend.

Filtered selfies are no match for Bebo's legendary pout. It's effortless, fun and completely natural to her.

As she turns 46 on September 21, Namrata Thakker looks at Bebo's many, many pout moments.

Celebrating the Pout Queen's Iconic Style

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena adds her signature pout to the famous 'over the shoulder' pose and makes is even more photo-worthy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Who says you can't pout while out for a drive with your handsome hubby?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

When you can't get enough of your bandana look, pout and click a picture!

Bebo's Versatile Pout Moments

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Only Bebo can make a food picture look this tempting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Pout done right. Check.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena gets the car selfie right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Pouting while doing her skin-care routine!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

A quick pout selfie before getting ready for the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena's goofy pout or Alia Bhatt's naughty smile?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Jaideep Ahlawat gets a quick pout lesson from his Jaane Jaan co-star Kareena.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff