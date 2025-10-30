What To Watch On OTT In November

November is a busy month on OTT with several series arriving, many in their next season after being vastly successful in earlier instalments.

Also, a few interesting films will see their digital premiere.

Maharani S4

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Release date: November 7

Huma Qureshi returns with the fourth season of the vastly successful Maharani set in the grimy world of Bihar politics.

Baramulla

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: November 7

Manav Kaul plays a cop in this film revolving around missing children in Kashmir.

Delhi Crime Season 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: November 13

Shefali Shah returns as the supercop in the third season of Delhi Crime and one hopes it turns out to be better than the disappointing second season.

The antagonist is Huma Qureshi and this makes it two OTT series in two weeks for the prolific actress.

Jolly LLB 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: November 14

Wait, there is more of Huma Qureshi as she also features in Jolly LLB 3 which sees its digital premiere this month.

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla delivered a good success in Subhash Kapoor's movie about the legal system.

Nishaanchi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 14

Anurag Kashyap's gritty crime saga set in Kanpur is all about betrayal, revenge and family feuds.

Family Man Season 3

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 21

Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari is back, combating two unlikely villains played by Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur.

Homebound

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: November 21

Inspired by Basharat Peer's New York Times feature, this emotional drama explores friendship, caste, and survival.

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, it's a moving story about two young men who dream big but are forced to face harsh realities when the world shuts down during the Covid pandemic.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: November 26

The Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer could have done better had Kantara: Chapter One not released the same week. On OTT, it should find a bigger audience.

Stranger Things Season 5

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: November 26

This supernatural drama with twists and turns at every corner follows a unique release strategy.

While the first four episodes will arrive on on November 26, the next three will arrive on Christmas with the finale episode on New Year's Eve.

Dining with the Kapoors

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: To Be Announced

Ever wondered what it's like when the Kapoors sits down for dinner?

This unscripted series brings together Randhir, Neetu, Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir and more Kapoors -- for food, fun, and family secrets. Think gossip, nostalgia, and lots of laughs!

The Bengal Files

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: To Be Announced

The hard hitting drama can now be watched on OTT even by folks in West Bengal where the Vivek Agnihotri film was not released.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff