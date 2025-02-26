HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What To Expect From Parineeti's OTT Debut

February 26, 2025 08:53 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her OTT debut in Netflix's new thriller series.

'Some mysteries don't just unfold -- they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go. A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can't wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it's ready! Shooting had begun .. Marking my OTT series debut!' Parineeti posts.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

The yet-untitled thriller will be directed by Rensil D'Silva (Ugli and Kurbaan), with a story set in Shimla.

Besides Pari, it stars a host of lovely ladies, including Harleen Sethi, who was seen in Kohrra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Jennifer Winget stars too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Tahir Raj Bhasin joins the cast after the success on Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

We get to see Soni Razdan in the series too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Chaitannya Choudhry, who played Shilpa Shetty's husband in Sukhee. also stars in the series too. He is also a part of Salman Khan's Eid release, Sikandar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Sumeet Vyas is part of the series as well.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Completing the lead cast is Anup Soni.

The show will be produced by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
