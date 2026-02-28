What The Dhurandhar Girl DId Next

'The love I have received has been overwhelming.'

'I pause and think about the fact that people have their own lives, their own struggles, a hundred responsibilities -- and yet, they take a moment to tell me they felt something because of my work.'

'That means more to me than I can put into words.'

'As a child, I was very uninhibited and completely raw in front of the camera. Now, as an adult, I have to consciously work to reach that same space.'

After Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun made her Telugu debut with the social drama, Euphoria.

Directed by Gunasekhar the film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Vignesh Gavireddy and Gautham Vasudev Menon, and released in theatres earlier this month.

Sara tells Subhash K Jha, 'There's something unique and honest about the way it tells its story, and that really resonated with me.'

The question -- after Dhurandhar what? -- has been answered by Euphoria. How do you feel about the positive response to your performance?

The love I have received has been overwhelming. I'm still trying to fully take it in. Sometimes I pause and think about the fact that people have their own lives, their own struggles, a hundred responsibilities -- and yet, they take a moment to tell me they felt something because of my work.

That means more to me than I can put into words.

How do you feel to be in the limelight suddenly?

It feels surreal, but also makes me more aware. It makes me want to work harder, be more responsible, and choose my steps carefully. When someone connects with what you do, that's not something you take lightly. I really value that love, and carry it with a lot of gratitude.

'I try to keep my ecosystem protected'

Would you have done Euphoria after Dhurandhar?

There is no doubt. I'm very happy to be part of a story like this. There's something unique and honest about the way it tells its story, and that really resonated with me.

Professionally, I feel very grateful for the films I have been part of because they have helped me grow in my craft as well as the direction my journey is taking.

Personally, I try to keep my ecosystem protected, so my work doesn't change that space too much.

How much of you would we get to see in Dhurandhar 2?

I wish I could tell you!

'I don't feel like I'm missing out on anything'

You started your career as a child. How different is it facing the camera now?

As a child, I was very uninhibited and completely raw in front of the camera. Now, as an adult, I have to consciously work to reach that same space.

And, of course, bachpan main responsibility nahi thi. I would do it solely for fun. But now, there is a sense of delivering justice.

Have you ever felt you were unable to do the normal things that girls do as you became a career girl so early?

Not at all. I've never really felt like I missed out on anything because of my career. If anything, it has only enriched my life and given me experiences I'm very grateful for. My parents have always placed great importance on schooling and travel, so I grew up with a balanced environment.

I've always tried to make time for the things I enjoy outside of work as well. Even today, I don't feel like I'm missing out on anything.

'All the decisions we make are collaborative'

IMAGE: Sara Arjun with her father Raj Arjun.

Does your actor-father Raj Arjun guide you professionally? What next?

My father definitely guides me, he's been my strongest pillar of support. All the decisions we make are collaborative. He's always there for me and we discuss before every step.

