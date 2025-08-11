HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » What Sholay Has In Common With Jaws

What Sholay Has In Common With Jaws

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 11, 2025 16:25 IST

x

IMAGE: A scene from Sholay.

Two movies from across the world will be honoured at the Toronto International Film Festival in September: Steven Spielberg's Jaws about a shark which terrorises swimmers, and the other is Ramesh Sippy's classic Sholay, where Gabbar Singh terrorises a village.

Confirming the honour, Javed Akhtar, who co-wrote Sholay with Salim Khan, tells Subhash K Jha, "You have discovered quite an interesting point of similarity between the two films: The shark and Gabbar. Indeed, Sholay joins Spielberg's Jaws at the Toronto film festival next month, to be honoured for completing 50 years."

"Both are iconic films, and I am proud to be associated with one of them. By the way, my wife (Shabana Azmi) worked with Spielberg last year on a series (Halo)."

 

IMAGE: A scene from Jaws.

While Sholay released on August 15, 1975, Jaws opened on June 20, 1975.

Both were raging successes and are acknowledged among the most influential films of all time.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

40 years later, the water still scares Raja Sen
40 years later, the water still scares Raja Sen
'Sholay Is 'Dadagiri' Cinematography'
'Sholay Is 'Dadagiri' Cinematography'
'I Wouldn't Change Anything In Sholay'
'I Wouldn't Change Anything In Sholay'
The Best Part About Sholay Is...
The Best Part About Sholay Is...
Jaws drove people away from beaches...and into theatres!
Jaws drove people away from beaches...and into theatres!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Times Bollywood Romanced The Letter

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why Kiwi Is A Superfruit

VIDEOS

SPOTED: Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport1:08

SPOTED: Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport

Video: Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During Opposition Protest1:17

Video: Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During...

Rahul Gandhi, others help Mitali Bagh, who fainted during protest1:38

Rahul Gandhi, others help Mitali Bagh, who fainted during...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV