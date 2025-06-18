HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Shilpa Shetty Is Doing These Days

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 18, 2025 11:41 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

After celebrating her 50th birthday on a cruise liner, Shilpa Shetty recaps her week in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

She visits the Game of Thrones filming site in Dubrovnik.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Dipping into a bag of pretzels.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Getting touristy, but fashion first!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Feeding a Sika deer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Son Viaan joins Shilpa for a click.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Seen here with daughter Samisha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa with husband Raj Kundra, Viaan, and sister Shamita Shetty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa's BFF Akanksha Malhotra joins in with her family, husband Rohit Aggarwal and daughters Myra and Mehek.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
