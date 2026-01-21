What Priyanka Chopra Was Doing In 2016

More and more celebs are rewinding time and posting memories from 2016 on social media. That was certainly an interesting year, going by the many milestones these celebs are posting.
2016 was a huge year for Priyanka Chopra, then 34, as that's when she became an international force to reckon with. She took up pivotal parts in Quantico and Baywatch, attended the Oscars and dined with Michelle and then US president Barack Obama.
Rakul Singh was only 26 then, and yet, working with the biggest stars like NTR Jr (Nannaku Prematho) and Ram Charan (Dhruva).
Shruti Haasan, then 30, had got herself a fringe haircut. Her films Rocky Handsome and Premam had released, and she was busy working on the Tamil film, Singham 3.
Sunny Leone was 35, and dancing to her Laila O Laila song in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. She was also telling the world who she really was, through her documentary, Mostly Sunny.
Neha Dhupia, then 36, dedicated 2016 to her family and friends, with a special corner for the show, Roadies.
Pragya Jaiswal, then 25, enjoyed many firsts in 2016, like her first award nomination, first red carpet, and first brand endorsement. Her Telugu debut film Kanche proved to be her breakthrough, as it won many awards, including the National Award.
Ali Fazal, 30, was sharing the screen with international legends like Judi Dench, Stephen Frears and Michael Gambon.
At 23, Nikita Dutta was shooting 16 hours a day in 2016! At the time, she was working in the television serial Ek Duje Ke Vaaste.
Shamita Shetty was 37, and making memories with friends.
