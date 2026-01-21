HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » What Priyanka Chopra Was Doing In 2016

What Priyanka Chopra Was Doing In 2016

By REDIFF MOVIES
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2026 11:34 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

More and more celebs are rewinding time and posting memories from 2016 on social media. That was certainly an interesting year, going by the many milestones these celebs are posting.

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

2016 was a huge year for Priyanka Chopra, then 34, as that's when she became an international force to reckon with. She took up pivotal parts in Quantico and Baywatch, attended the Oscars and dined with Michelle and then US president Barack Obama.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

 

Rakul Singh was only 26 then, and yet, working with the biggest stars like NTR Jr (Nannaku Prematho) and Ram Charan (Dhruva).

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

 

Shruti Haasan, then 30, had got herself a fringe haircut. Her films Rocky Handsome and Premam had released, and she was busy working on the Tamil film, Singham 3.

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

 

Sunny Leone was 35, and dancing to her Laila O Laila song in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. She was also telling the world who she really was, through her documentary, Mostly Sunny.

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

 

Neha Dhupia, then 36, dedicated 2016 to her family and friends, with a special corner for the show, Roadies.

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pragya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpragya)

 

Pragya Jaiswal, then 25, enjoyed many firsts in 2016, like her first award nomination, first red carpet, and first brand endorsement. Her Telugu debut film Kanche proved to be her breakthrough, as it won many awards, including the National Award.

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

 

Ali Fazal, 30, was sharing the screen with international legends like Judi Dench, Stephen Frears and Michael Gambon.

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikita Dutta (@nikifying)

 

At 23, Nikita Dutta was shooting 16 hours a day in 2016! At the time, she was working in the television serial Ek Duje Ke Vaaste.

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

 

Shamita Shetty was 37, and making memories with friends.

 

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Karisma-Kangana Give Us A Peek Into 2016
Karisma-Kangana Give Us A Peek Into 2016
What Were Kareena-Malaika Doing In 2016?
What Were Kareena-Malaika Doing In 2016?
10 performances 2016 should be proud of!
10 performances 2016 should be proud of!
What we learned from Bollywood in 2016
What we learned from Bollywood in 2016
The BEST Moments in Hindi Films in 2016
The BEST Moments in Hindi Films in 2016

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

'Wanted to join Army', Ahan Shetty shares how he manifested 'Border 2'8:38

'Wanted to join Army', Ahan Shetty shares how he...

'World must reject terrorism fully', EAM Jaishankar at bilateral meeting with Spanish FM Albares7:02

'World must reject terrorism fully', EAM Jaishankar at...

Kareena Kapoor Mobbed by Fans at Gateway Jetty0:43

Kareena Kapoor Mobbed by Fans at Gateway Jetty

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO