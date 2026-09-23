What Nani And SRK Have In Common!

'There are some films which are fully focused on violence and have violence for the sake of violence. The Paradise is not like that. Our film is a solid drama.'

IMAGE: Nani and Kayadu Lohar at The Paradise media interaction in Mumbai. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Nani, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni came together to promote The Paradise in Mumbai.

The Telugu actioner marks Nani's second collaboration with Director Srikanth Odela after Dasara.

Nani reveals the one common thing he has with Shah Rukh Khan.

What's Different About The Paradise?

Nani's Telugu actioner The Paradise made a pit stop in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 22, as a part of its pre-release promotions. The actor was joined by co-stars Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks Nani's second collaboration with the filmmaker after Dasara. Set in 1980s Hyderabad, the period drama has already generated quite a buzz for its gritty action and Nani's transformation into a flamboyant character named Jadal Zamana.

The film received an adult-only certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. At the Mumbai media interaction, Nani saying the team had anticipated the rating while shooting.

"There's a lot of violence in The Paradise," the actor said.

"There are some films which are fully focused on violence and have violence for the sake of violence. The Paradise is not like that. Our film is a solid drama. It's an emotional, commercial film and everybody will relate to it very well," he explained.

Nani added that the film combines violence with drama, emotion and love, but acknowledged that the violence quotient is higher than usual.

"Everything that happens in the film is what we see around and what we can relate to. There's drama, emotions and a love story; that is, everything which films, in general, have. But the violence portions are a little higher than other films."

WATCH: 'There's a lot of violence in The Paradise'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Nani's Shah Rukh Khan Connection

Nani cited Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 film Baazigar and said it as one of his favourite commercial films.

"The Paradise is an extremely intense film," he said. "Nowadays, when we see a commercial film, emotions or intensity are presented in a light manner. But in our childhood, our favourite commercial films like Baazigar and many others, the emotions were very intense in these films."

IMAGE: Raghav Juyal and Nani at The Paradise media interaction. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

WATCH: Raghav Juyal narrates his hilarious audition story for The Paradise

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Since the SRK topic was brought up, Raghav Juyal asked Nani what the two stars had in common.

"Our measurements!" Nani revealed.

He recalled being told during the photoshoot for Aaha Kalyanam (the Tamil remake of Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat), he had the same measurements as the Bollywood superstar.

"I have the exact measurements but not the exact payment," Nani joked. "I wish it was the exact payment as well!"

IMAGE: Raghav Juyal, a fan, Kayadu Lohar and Nani at The Paradise media interaction. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Juyal, who is reportedly working with SRK in Siddharth Anand's King, drew an interesting parallel between Nani and Shah Rukh.

"Both treat everyone equally on the sets. They are very respectful with every single unit member. They are calm. I love those who have patience. Mere mein bilkul nahin hai. I am too impatient," he said.

IMAGE: Sonali Kulkarni, Nani and Kayadu Lohar at The Paradise media interaction. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Leading lady Kayadu Lohar said her role is unlike the characters she has played previously. She described it as a "performance-driven" role rather than merely being the romantic interest in Jadal's journey.

The actor revealed that Director Srikanth Odela noticed her work in last year's Tamil comedy Dragon before approaching her for the role.

WATCH: Sonali Kulkarni recreates her Telugu dialogue

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni, Nani and Kayadu Lohar at The Paradise media interaction. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The Paradise releases in cinemas on September 24.