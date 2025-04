Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

So what does Malaika Arora do when she goes on vacation?

The actor shares pictures from her New York vacay, and it's all about food, fashion and selfies!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Fashion always comes first for Malaika.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Chillin' like a villain!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Selfie time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

The New York skyline at night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

What's on Malaika's plate?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika knows how to mix the exotic...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

With street food.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika's kind of entertainment.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com