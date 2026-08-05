What Makes Soundous Moufakir Just Right For The Traitors 2

Moroccan-French model-turned-actress Soundous Moufakir is set to bring her fierce competitive spirit and strategic mind to The Traitors Season 2.

Soundous Moufakir isn't new to the world of reality shows. She's done three of them so far and won one of them, making her a perfect contestant for a show like The Traitors.

She's pretty, she's smart, she's fierce, and most importantly, very competitive. So will she win her second reality show with The Traitors Season 2? Yes, her chances are high.

Namrata Thakker tells you just who she is, tracing her journey from Morocco to India.

Key Points Soundous Moufakir is a Moroccan-French model-turned-actress based in Mumbai, known for her competitive nature and reality TV experience.

Moufakir transitioned from a corporate job in finance to acting, moving to India to pursue her career in showbiz.

Beyond reality TV, she has acted in films like The Kerala Story and Fateh, and appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

From Morocco to Mumbai: Soundous's Journey

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundous Moufakir/Instagram

Born on February 17, 1995, Soundous is a Moroccan-French model-turned-actress, who is now based in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundous Moufakir/Instagram

The 31-year-old moved to Paris for studies and earned a degree in MBA, as her parents wanted her to take up a corporate job.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundous Moufakir/Instagram

While Soundous briefly worked as a financial analyst, she eventually quit her job for acting. That's when she moved to India for good.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundous Moufakir/Instagram

Slaying the desi look with a lot of oomph!

Reality TV Stardom and Acting Debut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundous Moufakir/Instagram

In December 2020, the Moroccan beauty first appeared in a music video titled Aja Aja by Sunny Ratan. But she rose to fame after participating in adventure reality show MTV Roadies X9 in 2022.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundous Moufakir/Instagram

Next, she was seen on the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla X4, which she won along with fellow contestant Hamid Barkzi.

In 2023, Ms Moufakir finally made her big screen acting debut with The Kerala Story and later starred in 2025 film, Fateh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundous Moufakir/Instagram

Selfie with Govinda on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

In 2024, Soundous was seen on several episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which further booster her popularity.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundous Moufakir/Instagram

The gorgeous model-turned-actress with Kartik Aaryan.

Beyond the Screen: Entrepreneurship and Hobbies

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundous Moufakir/Instagram

Apart from acting, modeling and dancing, Soundous loves travelling and often posts exotic holiday pictures on her Instagram account. She also likes to write poems and you can read some of them on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundous Moufakir/Instagram

Soundous chilling in style while shooting for another reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Do you know Soundous is also an entrepreneur and initially started a travel agency in India? While that company didn't take off, she is busy with her Moroccan skincare brand Moromaa.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff