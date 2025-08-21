HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Karishma Does In The Rains

What Karishma Does In The Rains

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 21, 2025 15:44 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna shows us just how to have a good time in the rains by posting pictures from her trip to Karjat, a city near Mumbai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Sharing pictures, she writes, 'A Happy carousel of Happy Moments. Had a lovely experience at my sisters house in Karjat.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

The trip was extra special as Karishma took time out to celebrate her mum Jasmina Tanna's birthday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Jasmina shows off her birthday cake.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma enjoys some fun times with her husband Varun Bangera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Varun's mother Vandana Bangera joins the party.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
