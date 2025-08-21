What Karishma Does In The Rains

Karishma Tanna shows us just how to have a good time in the rains by posting pictures from her trip to Karjat, a city near Mumbai.
Sharing pictures, she writes, 'A Happy carousel of Happy Moments. Had a lovely experience at my sisters house in Karjat.'
The trip was extra special as Karishma took time out to celebrate her mum Jasmina Tanna's birthday.
Jasmina shows off her birthday cake.
Karishma enjoys some fun times with her husband Varun Bangera.
Varun's mother Vandana Bangera joins the party.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff