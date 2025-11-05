What Kajal Did On Her Romantic Holiday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal is living her dream life.

The actor recently vacationed in Australia with husband Gautam Kitchlu and posted gorgeous pictures.

'A tranquil escape into the breathtaking Yarra Valley. A place that feels almost suspended in time. The rolling hills, sculpted vineyards, and that soft golden light made the entire landscape feel like poetry in motion,' she writes.

'@levantinehill was an experience in itself where architecture, art, and nature coexist in perfect harmony. I was completely taken by how thoughtfully everything is designed- elegant yet warm. As someone who loves beautiful interiors and thoughtful decor, every space here felt like stepping into a story. Every corner, texture, and detail inspiring awe.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

'At @chandonaus, I found a different kind of magic -- a modern, airy charm that instantly lifts your spirit. The manicured gardens, the sweeping valley views, and the understated sophistication made it the perfect place to simply pause and soak it all in.'

'This day was about stillness more than anything, a reminder to slow down, to appreciate the artistry around me, and to find joy in simplicity. A truly special part of my journey, where everything felt calm, beautiful, and deeply alive.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

'Can anyone guess which song (from my movies) has a similar shot?' Kajal asks about this picture.

Readers helpfully supply the answer in the comments: It's Ra Rakumara from the Telugu film, Govindudu Andarivadele.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

'P.S. -- how I love being filmy with @kitchlug,' she adds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal and her husband Karan Valecha were also on the trip.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

'I was the only teetotaller at a vineyard, sipping warm water in my wine glass,' Kajal explains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal enjoys a cuppa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

The couples also attended Diljit Dosanjh's 'epic concert' in Melbourne.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal's happy hair day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Palat moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal and Gautam steal a moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Obviously, a refreshing vacation!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff