Home  » Movies » What Happens To Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal Now?

What Happens To Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal Now?

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 08, 2025 10:31 IST

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal.

When the producers of Abir Gulaal signed Pakistan actor Fawad Khan, they did not imagine that tensions between the two countries would escalate to this extent.

The film, also starring Vaani Kapoor, produced by Vivek Agrawal and directed by Aarti S Bagdi, was scheduled to release this Friday, May 9. But it has now been postponed indefinitely.

A producer, who has worked with Pakistani actors in more amicable times, says it was "sheer madness" for an Indian producer to work with a Pakistani actor.

"Even if the Pahalgam attack had not happened, it would still be suicidal for any Indian filmmaker to rope in Pakistani artistes. Now that poor guy's film is doomed. I don't think he can release it any time soon or in the future," the producer tells Subhash K Jha.

 

The satellite and OTT rights of Abir Gulal are also unsold.

In all likelihood, Vivek Agarwal will have to write off the project as a complete financial loss.

Vaani Kapoor is also under pressure for having participated in this project.

Interestingly, her latest release Raid 2 with Ajay Devgan is doing well.

A close friend of Vaani's mentor Aditya Chopra feels she shouldn't have done it: "I don't think Adi would have advised her to do this film. Normally, she seeks his advice before signing any film."

SUBHASH K JHA
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'
'Next Time It Could Be Lahore and Rawalpindi'
'Time To Target The Terror Masterminds'

