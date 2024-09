Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone shocked everyone when she posted a bloodied picture of herself on social media.

But relax, folks, that's her look from the film Quotation Gang: OG.

'Yeh mehnat ka khoon hi hai Mera Brand,' Sunny writes.

QG revolves around a female contract killer who takes on a crime syndicate.

Directed by Vivek K Kannan, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Priyamani.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com