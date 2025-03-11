HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Gave Janhvi Sleepless Nights

What Gave Janhvi Sleepless Nights

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 11, 2025 15:27 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates four years of her film Roohi and her dance number Nadiyon Par in the film.

'4 yrs of #Roohi and my first solo dance number. I was such a kid. So nervous about this song. Hadn't even learnt how to keep my eyes open without squinting under harsh lights,' she reminisces, looking back at the horror comedy that released on March 11, 2020.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

'Rehearsed for 3 days betweenGoodluck Jerry's shoot, shot in Patiala all night for GLJ, flew out post pack up in the morning, shot Nadiyon Paar that night and finished the song in 7 hours with no sleep and flew back immediately to resume Jerry that day,' she recalls.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

'A 3 day no sleep marathon, just excitement that I get to be in front of the camera.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

'Fun fact this outfit was made in one day after a last minute desperate call to my night in shining armour @manishmalhotra05,' she sends a shout-out to Manish Malhotra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

'Hair makeup dance wardrobe everything inspo was iconic @katrinakaif everything,' Janhvi adds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Manish Malhotra replies, 'Always there for you .. you were fantastic in the song.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
