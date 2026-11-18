Britain's Prince William visited Dharma Productions in Mumbai where he was welcomed by Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, engaging in discussions about cinema and enjoying a special Bollywood dance performance.

IMAGE: Prince William with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Key Points The prince was treated to a special Bollywood dance performance featuring songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kareena expressed her honour in meeting William and discussed the bond Hindi films have with UK audiences.

Dharma Productions saw a royal moment at its Mumbai office when Prince William met our very own Chote Nawab for a private chat. Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Kapoor joined in.

William had expressed a desire to watch KJo's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and was treated to dance performances of two of the songs from the film Bole Chudiyan and Say Shava Shava.

A Royal Welcome to Bollywood

IMAGE: William with Kareena, Karan and Saif. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Sharing pictures, Karan wrote, 'When stories travel across borders, they create connections that go far beyond the screen.'

'It was an absolute honour to host His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Prince William, at Dharma Productions for an afternoon of conversations on cinema and storytelling, including a nostalgic trip down memory lane with anecdotes from the making of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that soon marks its 25th year anniversary!'

IMAGE: William with Karan Johar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

According to reports, the conversation revolved around films, songs, and cricket, especially about Saif's legendary father Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi playing cricket in England. The interaction reportedly lasted 45 minutes.

Celebrating Cinema's Global Reach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena shared pictures as well, writing, 'A prince once swept me off my feet. This one was lovely to meet.'

'A true honour to meet His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to talk about our shared love for Hindi cinema, and the bond our films have built with audiences across the UK.'

IMAGE: Kareena and Saif. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

'It feels extra special as we celebrate 25 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... a film that brought so much of its heart to the UK.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Kareena credited Karan Johar by posting, '@karanjohar, you were a true pioneer in taking Hindi cinema overseas, and K3G showed the world how far our stories could travel. Thank you to you and @dharmamovies for making this moment possible.

'Some stories really do last forever.'

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff