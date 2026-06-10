What Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Is Doing For Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

'The real Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are the citizens of our country.'

'The Delhi government will make the film tax-free in the city so that every citizen is able to watch it.'

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut at the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata screening. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tax-free in Delhi to promote its message of dedication and patriotism among all citizens.

Actors Smita Tambe, Girija Oak, Esha Dey emphasised the profound responsibility of portraying the untold stories of courage from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut hosted a screening of her new film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata for Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

IMAGE: Kangana with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

During the screening, the CM announced that Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will be made tax-free in Delhi, a move aimed at encouraging wider public viewership.

She lauded the film for its cultural and social significance, saying, 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a great film, and follows a very relevant topic. The film states that dedication, service and patriotism are not just limited to those in uniform. It is something that all the citizens of our country have within themselves.'

'When it matters the most, every Indian steps up to help the country.'

'The real Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are the citizens of our country. I would urge the public to watch the film. I would like to announce that the Delhi government will make the film tax-free in the city so that every citizen is able to watch it.'

IMAGE: Kangana with a nurse and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

'On behalf of all the crew and cast members of our film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who deserves all the praises showered upon her,' Kangana said.

'The whole nation knows how Rekhaji has taken care of the governance in Delhi so far. There has been a complete transformation of Delhi under her leadership. She managed to curb the environmental and air quality issues in Delhi with her effective measures,' Kangana added.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Health and Ayush Pratap Rao Jadhav, Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh and Delhi Minister Ashish Sood were present at the screening.

IMAGE: Rekha Gupta with Kangana, here and below. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata puts the spotlight on the unsung heroes of 26/11, like the nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent saviours during Mumbai's worst terrorist attack.

'The film focuses on the life of every nurse who has effortlessly fulfilled her duties'

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

'There are a lot of bad memories in people's minds about the (26/11) attack, and we hope to show a positive side through our film,' Girija Oak, who stars in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, said at the event.

'At the time when there was a major death toll, there was also a large number of people saved. This film has the human spirit at the core which cannot be defeated.'

Her co-actor Esha Dey added, 'We are trying to share a good story. We bring to the fore the untold story of those simple women who emerged as heroes. Anyone can push their limits to become a hero.'

Smita Tambe, who plays a nurse in the film, said, 'The film focuses on the life of every woman, every nurse who has effortlessly fulfilled her duties, including looking after her family and prioritising service toward society.'

'People don't know the real heroes, and their stories are still untouched'

Photograph: Sumit/ANI

'I would like to thank Kangana Ranaut for bringing to light the events from 26/11,' said Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

'People don't know the real heroes, and their stories are still untouched, something the film presents to the audience. The film gives an opportunity to the nation, to the youth to learn more about these stories,' Singh told the media.

'I congratulate my friend Kangana for delivering a good message to society through her films,' BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said. 'She not only brings entertainment but also leaves a positive influence on the youth.''

IMAGE: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj with Kangana and Rekha Gupta. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata releases in theatres on June 12.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff