Rediff.com  » Movies » What are Vidya Balan and her family celebrating?

What are Vidya Balan and her family celebrating?

By Rediff Movies
July 06, 2022 14:45 IST
A look at the film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met on Tuesday.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

It's celebration time for Aditya Roy Kapur after the release of his film, Rashtra Kavach Om. He takes his family out for dinner.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Among the invitees are his bhabhi Vidya Balan and eldest brother Siddharth Roy Kapur.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Making memories.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Aditya's elder brother Kunal Roy Kapur, father Kumud Roy Kapoor and mother Salome Roy Kapur join in to complete the family picture.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Neha Dhupia -- who recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her Miss India win -- is spotted at the airport along with her husband, Angad Bedi, and their children, Mehr and Guriq, as they depart from Mumbai.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Elli AvrRam opts for a comfy tracksuit as she heads for her flight.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

To combat the dull, rainy weather, Akshay Kumar's onscreen sister from Raksha Bandhan, Sadia Khateeb, wears bright red and a brighter smile.

 

Ananya Panday, meanwhile, helps promote the Amazon Prime show, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Vidyut Jammwal concentrates on the promotion of his new film, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 -- Agni Pariksha. Here he is, displaying his martial arts skills in Patna.

 

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Rajkummar Rao, too, is on a promotion spree for his film, HIT: The First Case. He waves to his fans in Kolkata.

 

Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Deepti Naval's joyous smile remains the same. The actor is at the launch her memoir, A Country Called Childhood, in New Delhi.

 

Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Joining her is another beautiful actor, Sharmila Tagore.

Taapsee's Blue... And She's Thrilled!

Taapsee's Blue... And She's Thrilled!

It's Raining! What To Do Bollywood Style

It's Raining! What To Do Bollywood Style

