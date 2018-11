What are Sunny, Rekha, Tiger up to?

Last updated on: November 22, 2018 16:23 IST

What do Rekha, Sunny Leone and Tiger Shroff have in common?

Omung Kumar auctioned a hand-painted calendar for 2019 for the charity Animal Matters To Me.

Present at the unveiling were Rekha, Sunny Leone and Tiger Shroff.

Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber.

Tiger Shroff.

Rekha.

Rekha with Omung Kumar's wife Vanita Kumar and mother Sabah.

Shaimak Davar with Vanita Kumar.

Neetu Chandra.

Kapil Sharma joins Neetu.

Choreographer Geeta Kapoor.

Priyanka Alva and Vivek Oberoi.

Shekhar Suman.

Dabboo Ratnani.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar