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What Are Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan Doing In Keralam?

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 12:27 IST

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Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are shooting their fourth film, directed by Anees Bazmee, in Keralam.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Key Points

  • Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy and Mission Mangal.
  • 'Next stop: God's own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmi's next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues,' Akshay posted.
 

Akshay Kumar is reuniting with Vidya Balan, with the duo set to feature in Anees Bazmi's next project.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video of himself, boarding a flight with Vidya Balan, suggesting that they have flown to Keralam for their next film together.

A Promising Reunion

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

 

'Next stop: God's own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmi's next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues,' Akshay posted.

Akshay and Vidya worked together earlier in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy and Mission Mangal.

Akshay's Latest Release

Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhooth Bangla

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhooth Bangla.

Akshay's Bhooth Bangla recently opened in theatres.

Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Shiny Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel, Asrani and Manoj Joshi in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

IMAGE: Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Shiny Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel, Asrani and Manoj Joshi in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

In an recent interview with ANI, Akshay called Bhooth Bangla a "real horror comedy" and clarified that it is completely different from his earlier hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI

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