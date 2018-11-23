What are Akshay and Bobby up to?

November 23, 2018 12:00 IST

The actors seem to be the new dosts in BollyTown.

When did Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol become good friends?

The actors and their spouses Twinkle Khanna and Tania Ahuja Deol were spotted at a high end Chinese restaurant in Mumbai's BKC area with Sunny and Anu Dewan on Thursday, November 22, night.

Akshay and Bobby -- who earlier worked in Ajnabee and Thank You, Dostana -- will be seen in Housefull 4 which releases on Diwali 2019.

Akshay and Bobby.

Tania and Bobby.

Mrs Funnybones joins in.

Sunny Dewan, Tania, Bobby, Anu Dewan, Twinkle and Akshay.