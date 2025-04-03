HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What A Month In Shriya's Life Was Like

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 03, 2025
April 03, 2025 09:04 IST

Shriya Pilgaonkar recaps March on social media, giving everyone a look at her many emotions and events.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya knows how to glam up the red carpet. Every. Single. Time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya and her many moods.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya at the Cinévesture International Film Festival in Chandigarh along with actors Zahan Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi and Shashank Arora as well as Rediff's long-time contributor Aseem Chhabra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

A quick pic during the coffee break.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

The many lovely looks of Shriya along with the team that creates them.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya takes a quick break to go on a jungle safari with her parents Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar at the Tadoba national park.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

When a dress tells a story.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

'I'm most curious about the inner world of the artists that I admire and this was a super fun & special morning hanging with AK thanks to @rotalks @justtoofilmy. Bahut Mazedaar Qisse aur Kahaniyaa sunaye,' Shriya writes, with pictures of Pulkit Kochar, Sapan Verma, Aamir Khan, Rohini Ramnathan and Prashasti Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

March squeezes in a trip to Goa as well.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

And that's how Shriya spent March.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
