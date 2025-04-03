What A Month In Shriya's Life Was Like

Shriya Pilgaonkar recaps March on social media, giving everyone a look at her many emotions and events.

Shriya knows how to glam up the red carpet. Every. Single. Time.

Shriya and her many moods.

Shriya at the Cinévesture International Film Festival in Chandigarh along with actors Zahan Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi and Shashank Arora as well as Rediff's long-time contributor Aseem Chhabra.

A quick pic during the coffee break.

The many lovely looks of Shriya along with the team that creates them.

Shriya takes a quick break to go on a jungle safari with her parents Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar at the Tadoba national park.

When a dress tells a story.

'I'm most curious about the inner world of the artists that I admire and this was a super fun & special morning hanging with AK thanks to @rotalks @justtoofilmy. Bahut Mazedaar Qisse aur Kahaniyaa sunaye,' Shriya writes, with pictures of Pulkit Kochar, Sapan Verma, Aamir Khan, Rohini Ramnathan and Prashasti Singh.

March squeezes in a trip to Goa as well.

And that's how Shriya spent March.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com