'Welcome Back To Earth, Dear Sunita Williams'

IMAGE: Sunita Williams is helped out of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan after she, NASA Astronauts Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore and Roscosmos Cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov splashed down in the waters off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Photograph: NASA/Keegan Barber/Handout via Reuters

As Sunita Williams returns to Earth after nine months on the International Space Station, actors R Madhavan and Jackie Shroff joined the world in welcoming her back.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Madhavan posted a video of Sunita's safe return to Earth and expressed his joy.

'Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered... so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God's grace and millions of praying souls' prayers being answered. Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you.'

Jackie Shroff adds on X, 'Enduring nine months in space demands exceptional patience, unwavering resilience, and an indomitable spirit of discovery!'