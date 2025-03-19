HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'Welcome Back To Earth, Dear Sunita Williams'

'Welcome Back To Earth, Dear Sunita Williams'

Source: ANI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 19, 2025 14:21 IST

x

IMAGE: Sunita Williams is helped out of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan after she, NASA Astronauts Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore and Roscosmos Cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov splashed down in the waters off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Photograph: NASA/Keegan Barber/Handout via Reuters

As Sunita Williams returns to Earth after nine months on the International Space Station, actors R Madhavan and Jackie Shroff joined the world in welcoming her back.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Madhavan posted a video of Sunita's safe return to Earth and expressed his joy.

'Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered... so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God's grace and millions of praying souls' prayers being answered. Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you.'

Jackie Shroff adds on X, 'Enduring nine months in space demands exceptional patience, unwavering resilience, and an indomitable spirit of discovery!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

First Images: Sunita Williams Returns!
First Images: Sunita Williams Returns!
Earth missed you: Modi as Sunita, others return home
Earth missed you: Modi as Sunita, others return home
See who welcomed Sunita Williams after splashdown
See who welcomed Sunita Williams after splashdown
Baby feet, nausea: Why Sunita won't feel at home on Earth
Baby feet, nausea: Why Sunita won't feel at home on Earth
Har Har Mahadev! Guj village celebrates Sunita's return
Har Har Mahadev! Guj village celebrates Sunita's return

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Indian Foods Not Indian

webstory image 2

Turkish Eggs Cilbir: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Kohli's 10 Best IPL Knocks

VIDEOS

Watch: Dolphins welcome Sunita Williams, circle around her upon safe arrival3:08

Watch: Dolphins welcome Sunita Williams, circle around...

Watch: Moment Sunita Williams' spacecraft splashed down off Florida coast0:31

Watch: Moment Sunita Williams' spacecraft splashed down...

Union Min JP Nadda meets Ex-Microsoft CEO Bill Gates in Delhi0:11

Union Min JP Nadda meets Ex-Microsoft CEO Bill Gates in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD