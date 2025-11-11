'We Would Have Done Sholay Together But...'

'Dharmendra has never coveted other actors' roles, never indulged in competitive games. There is not a malicious bone in that rugged body.'

IMAGE: Dharmendra with Shatrughan Sinha and the latter's daughter-in-law Taruna Sinha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram

Shatrughan Sinha is outraged by media reports stating that his dear friend Dharmendra is no more.

"I woke up to these reports and assumed them to be true as they came from reliable portals and publications. To my shock and relief, the reports were untrue. Everyone's favourite Dharamji is doing well and will soon be home. Marey unke dushman," Shatruji tells Subhash K Jha.

Shatruji wonders who are the 'sources' spreading the false information.

"Dharamji doesn't have a team, so which 'team' confirmed his death news? This is all very distasteful," Shatruji says.

IMAGE: Dharmendra with Shatrughan Sinha and Danny Denzongpa in Zalzala.

Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra have known each other for 40 years.

"Do you know Dharmendra writes beautiful poetry, and that too in Urdu? He must publish his poems. They are amazing."

"I am very fond of Dharmendra and Hema. The three of us did one of our best films together: Dulal Guha's Dost," Shatruji says affectionately.

"We don't get to meet as often as we'd like to but whenever we do, it is an evening of great conversation, food and music."

Dharamji and Shatruji have done other films together, like Loha, Insaaniyat Ke Dushman and Zalzala.

"We would have also done Sholay together but fate willed it otherwise. It is always a pleasure to work with an actor who has no feeling of one-upmanship," Shatruji says.

"Dharmendra is a very confident man and artiste. He has never coveted other actors' roles, never indulged in competitive games. There is not a malicious bone in that rugged body," he says.

"I wish my friend many more years of a healthy life. He has so much to be proud of. Now his grandsons are also actors. That's three generations of the Deols in our film industry. That is not a small achievement."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff