We Can't Look Away From Bhumi

Kajol's quiet moments... Tara has a happy day... Zeenat feels undervalued...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar gives us a mug shot we can't look away from.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

'Looking back at my how much chocolate used to be there in Bourbon biscuits before cost cutting,' jokes Saiyami Kher.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'In the quiet moments, we discover our true selves,' says Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria says, 'Forget your troubles.. Happy days are here again.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Zeenat Aman makes yet another relevant point on social media: 'Thank you, but no thank you. I can't tell you my precise worth, but I do know when I'm being undervalued.

'Amidst the barrage of collaboration and appearance requests that materialise in my inbox each day, there are some that stand out for unpleasant reasons. Last minute invitations that the organiser forgot to edit (and which are addressed to another celebrity who must have declined) are mildly insulting.

'Impolite emails with minimal details and brusque 'share commercials' are infuriating.

'And shady proposals to post stories or comments without the paid partnership tag are distasteful.

'Yet none of these compare to the impudence of multimillion dollar brands that expect my endorsement in exchange for 'brand association' and a ludicrously low fee. Such luxury brands pay an eye watering penny to their ambassadors (one of whom beautifully reprised a role I originally played), and sell even their most basic item for multiple lakhs of rupees.

'In their outreach to me they do not fail to express their admiration, with generous terms such as 'icon' and 'fashion inspiration'. But when it comes to actually compensating me for my time, energy, reputation and reach... the well runs dry.

'I am over 70 years old, and I have held my own in this industry for over half a century. I work with what I know to be an unusual professionalism. I have a social media audience that is not only entirely organic, but so beautifully engaged. I have immense respect for myself, and for you who follow my page.

'I am certainly worth more than the price of a designer handbag or high-heel shoe.

'Your turn. Tell me your story of being undervalued or standing your ground against it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar promotes the new season of Taaza Khabar and writes, 'Once again Madhu's gonna rule the hearts of Vasya and also the audience.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur makes wow pictures in Mykonos, Greece.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com