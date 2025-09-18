Watch: When Aryan Turned Photographer For Dad

It was a proud evening for Shah Rukh Khan, as his oldest son Aryan Khan shone under the spotlight for his first ever premiere.

Aryan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood starts streaming on Netflix from September 18, and SRK's friends came over to cheer them family.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan look proud, as they stand next to their children, Suhana, Aryan and AbRam.

Ba***ds of Bollywood has been written and directed by Aryan Khan, under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

Ranbir Kapoor escorts his wife, Alia Bhatt looking gorgeous in Gucci.

Kajol arrives with Ajay Devgn.

Bobby Deol, seen here with wife Tanya and son Aryaman, stars in the Netflix series, and is all praise for the debutant director.

"The conviction he (Aryan) has as a director, and the way he's obsessed with being a director, in a good way, is remarkable. I've never seen such mature experience in a director, and the way he's handled all the characters is impressive. He has created the entire show. Hats off to him!" Bobby said.

"August 20 ko, jis tarah se pure cast ko showcase karwa raha tha, show ko Shah Rukh ne itne pyaar se introduce kiya. It was a very special moment, and I can understand that feeling. I have kids, and they also want to enter this industry. It was special, and it reminded me of my father (Dharmendra) and brother (Sunny Deol). They didn't leave any stone unturned in making my first film. I think Shah Rukh is doing the same for Aryan. I think har baap apne bacche ke liye jaan bhi de sakta hai."

Madhuri Dixit with Sriram Nene.

Shibani with Farhan Akhtar.

Lakshya plays the leading role in the Netflix series, and says, "Raghav (Juyal) and I auditioned when we were shooting for Kill. I read the scene, which you see in the trailer, 'Taare to bahut hai, par aasmaan ek hai (there are a lot of stars but there's only one sky)'. When I read it, I felt a connection. I felt this was me. When I came to Mumbai, I had the same passion.

"Then I was told that this is Aryan Khan's debut. Shah Rukh sir is involved. That was a different level of excitement. I wanted to shout it out to everyone but until it materialised, until the contract was signed, I kept it inside me. I was scared of losing the project if I disclosed it before the right time," he added.

The actor praised Aryan's directorial skills, calling it a 'new style' of film-making.

"I liked working with him because he had a new take on film-making," he said.

"Every actor has a weakness and a talent; he understood both and turned the weaknesses into talents. His upbringing is so good that he didn't look like a superstar. I told him that if I get a chance to shoot this season again, even if I don't get a chance, I'd love to work with him. I'm just a call away. If he calls me for anything, I'll be there," Lakshya said.

Meet the cast and crew of The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Vijayant Kohli, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Aryan Khan, Sahher Bambba, Lakshya, Anya Singh and Rajat Bedi.

Chunky Panday with wife Bhavana.

Maria Gorretti with Arshad Warsi.

Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and son Jahaan.

Aadar Jain, left, Anissa Malhotra and her husband, Armaan Jain.

Deepshikha Deshmukh with brother Jackky Bhagnani.

Om Raut with R Balki and Gauri Shinde.

Rajkumar Hirani with wife Manjeet and son Vir.

Shruti Seth with wife Danish Aslam.

Seema Sajdeh with nephew Arhaan Khan, and son Nirvaan Khan.

Alvira Khan Agnihotri with daughter Alizeh and son Ayaan.

Adar Poonawala with Karan Johar.

Karan praised Aryan for the hard work he put in over the past two years for his debut project.

'Shine on son!!! Tonight is your big night... when your family, friends and the fraternity will welcome you to the movies with their arms wide out (your father made that a national gesture) ... you treaded a path that many never believed you would ... the daunting task of being behind the camera... of being a story teller and the captain of its execution... have seen you work tirelessly and passionately for over 2 years and never once taking the opportunity given to you for granted.... You have an individual style of telling your story and I can't wait for everyone to see and hear your voice in #badsofbollywood.

'I am so so proud of you and love you so much!!! ( also thanks for giving me a part in the show, I was secretly dying for you to ask me ) .... Series toh ban gayi beta...Picture abhi baaki hai!!!!!' he wrote on Instagram.

Isha Ambani with Navya Naveli Nanda.

Nita Ambani with Mukesh Ambani.

Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani with wife Shloka.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff