The War Story Farhan Akhtar Wants To Tell

It seems that movies have to be *really* loud to register among today's audiences.

So Vicky Kaushal has to roar a little louder to make his war cries heard in Chhaava.

Ahaan Panday has to sing Saiyaara a little louder for the song to find its soul.

Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan's punches must echo through your headphones for their upcoming trailers Dhurandhar and War 2 to create a good buzz for their films.

And the trend is seeping down to movie events too.

It's not enough to just invite the media for a teaser launch, one has to make sure there's a bigger crowd sitting in the audience, armed with whistles, so that when Farhan Akhtar puts his might behind his war cry in his upcoming film, 120 Bahadur, the theatre explodes with thundering cheers and seetis.

So the teaser launch invited the 'youth of India', mostly college students, along with the media.

IMAGE: Farhan and Producer Ritesh Sidhwani honour Major Shaitan Singh's son, Narpat Singh Bhati. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Inspired by the battle of Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war with China, 120 Bahadur tells the story of Major Shaitan Singh, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his valour. It has been directed by Rajneesh 'Rezy' Ghai, who comes from an army background himself.

"When (Director) Rezi first came to me with this story, I remember I had only heard the name (Major Shaitan Singh) before," Farhan said about the film.

"Back when we were shooting Lakshya, someone mentioned that name once or twice, but I honestly didn't know the story behind it. Then we returned to Mumbai, got busy with other projects.

"Later, when Rezi came to me again and said he wanted to make a film on this story, and I heard the narrative -- I felt something I've only this way felt once before in my life: It was when Rakeysh (Omprakash Mehra) came to me with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

"And just like then, this time too, I felt, this story must be told.

"Because this isn't just the story of Shaitan Singh. It's the story of the 120 soldiers who stood with him. Their bravery and their sacrifice it deserves to be known."

IMAGE: Farhan and Director Rajneesh 'Rezy' Ghai, sixth from left, along with some of the actors in 120 Bahadur. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

120 Bahadur stars many young actors, many of them debutants, who play the brave soldiers in the film, and they accompanied Farhan on stage.

"I remember studying in Patiala when Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was being shot," one of the actors says. "The gym where Farhan used to train was owned by a friend of mine. He used to say, 'Farhan comes to work out when no one's around. Come, I'll secretly show you.' Years later, I found myself shooting with Farhan, and I called that friend and said, 'Want to see Farhan now?' That's been my journey."

Watch the video for many more stories of dreams coming true...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

A Farhan Akhtar media event is as entertaining as his movies.

After all, it is laced with his brilliant humour.

Here's a jhalak:

When asked about what she thought about Farhan, his co-star Raashii Khanna says, "My parents have always taught me that if you really want to know someone, see how he treats the people around him. And Farhan treats everyone with respect, woh jo bhi ho. I have not seen that quality in a lot of people."

Farhan, asked the same question, instantly replies with, "The first thing that I noticed about Raashii is that woh hamesha sach bolti hai!"

Watch this hilarious moment play out in this video.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

But the standing joke of the afternoon was Farhan's age.

The 51-year-old actor is older than his young cast, and they spoke fondly of their first onscreen encounters with him, when they were still in school or college. One of them even addressed Farhan as his "bada bhai".

Farhan was finally thrilled when a senior mediaperson spoke about India's first war film, Haqeeqat, which was made in 1962, "before Farhan was born".

The actor was so grateful that he made his way to the middle of the theatre, so packed with people that even the aisles were crowded, and hugged the gentleman who made the observation. It made the audience come alive with laughs and camera flashes.

Watch Farhan heap praise on a certain person.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

120 Bahadur releases on November 21. The Battle of Rezang La was fought on November 18, 1962.

