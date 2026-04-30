WATCH: The Moment When Raashii Khanna's Dream Came True

'When we are young, people often ask what we want to become, and I would always say I wanted to be a singer. Acting found me and I absolutely love my craft. But getting to sing this song today felt like a dream come true.'

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna and singer Akshath at the Lukkhe trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Raashii Khanna stars in Lukkhe, which is set against the backdrop of Chandigarh's rap culture.

The show also stars King, Palak Tiwari, Lakshvir Singh Saran, and Shivankit Parihar.

Lukkhe premieres May 8 on Prime Video.

The Lukkhe Trailer Launch Turns Into A Musical Night

'Rap aur badla, dono loud hai.'

That line pretty much sums up the vibe of Prime Video’s new series Lukkhe, set against the backdrop of Chandigarh’s buzzing rap scene.

The trailer launch event perfectly captured the fierce musical face-offs between its many players, with everyone bringing their A-game.

The night was packed with live performances of tracks like Savere, Jee Lenge, Bulletproof, belted out by artists like King, Amira Gill, Akshath, and Ruaa Kayy.

But the biggest surprise of the evening came from Raashii Khanna.

Also starring in the series, Raashii stepped up to the mic to perform the female verses of Roobaroo alongside Akshath, earning some of the loudest cheers of the night.

“It’s been my dream to sing a song. I was very excited,” Raashii said with a smile.

“When we are young, people often ask what we want to become, and I would always say I wanted to be a singer. Acting found me and I absolutely love my craft. But getting to sing this song today felt like a dream come true.”

WATCH: Raashii Khanna performs Roobaroo.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Raashii Khanna's Never-Seen-Before Avatar in Lukkhe

The trailer of Lukkhe dives straight into a high-stakes rivalry set against Chandigarh’s buzzing rap scene, where young artists are chasing fame while navigating a world filled with crime.

Raashii plays a tough, no-nonsense cop determined to restore some balance in this chaotic world.

“Punjabi is who I am and Punjabi is who I play in this show,” Raashii said about her character.

“Playing Gurbani was a really a special character. She is Jatti, there’s so much power she has. You will see what unprocessed grief turns a person into. She is someone who doesn’t raise her voice, she raises her intensity. That’s why I loved playing her. Ek naram ladki jo show me bahut garam ho jaati hain.”

Amid all the chaos, there is a sweet love story brewing between a young couple, played by Palak Tiwari and Lakshvir Singh Saran.

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna at the Lukkhe trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

King Makes His Acting Debut

Rapper-songwriter King is set to make his acting debut with the show, and he shared that the 70-day shooting schedule was a transformative experience for him.

When asked to rate himself as an actor, he smiled and said he still considers himself a ‘student of the craft’.

“Stepping into Lukkhe as MC Badnaam has been a defining moment for me, as it marks my debut as an actor and my first experience in long-format storytelling. What drew me in was how real his hunger and need to be heard felt. It’s something I connect with as an artist,” King said.

WATCH: King talks about his acting debut in Lukkhe.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Helmed by Himank Gaur, the show also stars Kritika Bharadwaj, who describes her character as a total 'baddie', while Shivankit Parihar calls his grey-shaded role 'an absolute monster'.

Marking her debut in the digital space, Palak Tiwari steps into the role of Sanobar, a character she describes as someone dealing with her own inner conflicts.

IMAGE: King and Palak Tiwari at the Lukkhe trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

“Sanober’s journey felt very real to me. She's trying to find her place again, while dealing with both strength and vulnerability. I really enjoyed exploring those emotions, especially how music becomes her support through everything she goes through,” she said.

WATCH: Palak Tiwari talks about her character in Lukkhe.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Shivankit Parihar, Kritika Bharadwaj, Palak Tiwari, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Lakshvir Singh Saran, King Raashii Khanna at the Lukkhe trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Lukkhe is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video May 8.