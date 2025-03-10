The Lady Shah Rukh Hugged!

The IIFAs saw some emotion and a whole lot of glamour.

Shah Rukh Khan made the 25th IIFAS unforgettable by adding his charm and performing to his chartbusters Chaiyya Chaiyya, Lungi Dance, Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Shava Shava.

He also danced with his Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene, evoking loud cheer, whistles and applause from the audience.

Even his diamond necklace stole the show.

While everyone watched him, King Khan had eyes -- and a lot of love! -- reserved for only one lady. Watch the video to see who it was!

In case you haven't recognised her, folks, that's Shreya Ghoshal, who won an IIFA Award for her chartbuster song, Ami Je Tomar 3.0.

Katrina Kaif shone on the green carpet.

She was seen learning the hook step of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 song Hare Ram, Hare Ram from Kartik Aaryan.

Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to grandfather Raj Kapoor by performing to his iconic tracks Mera Joota Hai Japani and Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua.

Watch Kareena on the green carpet.

Kartik Aaryan, who hosted the show, admitted that the responsibility was huge, especially since SRK had hosted the event the previous year.

"Too much pressure!" Kartik exclaimed.

"He handed the baton to me, which added to the pressure. But it was really a cute moment, and I am really excited."

Kriti Sanon is usually well turned out at red carpet events but didn't quite nail her IIFA look.

Nimrat Kaur.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene.

Big winners of the night: Best Actress Nitanshi Goel (for Laapataa Ladies) with Best Debut Lakshya (Kill.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.

Shahid Kapoor.

Nora Fatehi.

Uorfi Javed brings her unique fashion to the green carpet.

Anupriya Goenka.

Ishita Raj Sharma.

Sanjana Sanghi.

Karishma Tanna.

During a media interaction, Fardeen Khan said, "I'm very grateful for the chances I have been given and for the belief people have had in me and offered me the work that I have. You know, I took a long gap, and I wasn't sure if I was going to have a job, so I had some nice movies."

Abhishek Banerjee with wife Tina Noronha.

Guneet Monga with husbandSunny Kapoor.

Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini Sahay and mother Nishi Nitin Mukesh.

Vijay Varma.

Raghav Juyal.

Mahima Chaudhry.

Rekha.

Pratibha Ranta.

Tanya Maniktala.

Priyamani.

Shalini Passi.

Bobby Deol.

Karan Johar.

Jaideep Alhawat.

