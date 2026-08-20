Watch: Take A Tour Of Varun Dhawan's New Farm

Varun Dhawan has made a significant investment in agricultural farmland, declaring it his 'biggest achievement'.

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan at his farm. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Key Points Varun Dhawan joins a growing trend of Bollywood celebrities investing in rural properties and organic farming.

Ranbir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Salman Khan, and Juhi Chawla also own and actively engage in agricultural pursuits.

Varun Dhawan has purchased a piece of agricultural farmland, declaring the milestone as the 'biggest achievement' of his life.

The actor expressed gratitude for simply being outdoors, enjoying a peaceful moment away from Mumbai's fast-paced urban lifestyle.

Take a tour of Varun Dhawan's farm:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Bollywood's Growing Green Investments

Varun joins an expanding list of top Bollywood stars choosing to invest in agricultural plots and tranquil rural spaces rather than standard luxury city apartments.

Ranbir Kapoor expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing 25 acres of land near Pune for Rs 16.42 crore (Rs 164.2 million).

Jackie Shroff famously maintains a massive 44-acre organic farmhouse ecosystem in Lonavala dedicated to zero-chemical agriculture.

Stars Embracing Rural Roots

Before finding fame on screen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a farmer. He continues to reconnect with his rural roots by owning large farm plots in his hometown of Budhana, Uttar Pradesh.

R Madhavan transformed a barren plot of land in Tamil Nadu into a thriving, lush coconut farm using modern organic rejuvenation techniques. Additionally, he manages a hydroponics-based organic terrace garden in his Mumbai penthouse.

From Screen to Soil: Other Celebrity Farmers

Preity Zinta frequently shares updates from her organic fields where she grows a variety of fresh produce, including tomatoes, apples, capsicums, and strawberries.

Deeply tied to his agricultural roots in Bihar, Pankaj Tripathi maintains land near Mumbai where he practices organic cultivation, growing mangoes, jackfruit, turmeric, and lemons.

During gaps in his shooting schedules, Salman Khan spends time at his 150-acre Arpita Farms retreat in Panvel, where he has been filmed participating in paddy farming and clearing fields.

Juhi Chawla spends significant time focused on agricultural pursuits. She actively uses her land for organic farming and has lends her voice to supporting local farmers facing economic hardships.

Rather than just cultivating private plots, Akshay Kumar took his interest a step further by investing directly in Two Brothers Organic Farms to actively back commercial, sustainable rural food ecosystem.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff