Watch: Step Inside Sonakshi-Zaheer's Home

Watch: Step Inside Sonakshi-Zaheer's Home

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: March 04, 2026 17:04 IST
Last updated on: March 04, 2026 17:04 IST

In yet another beautiful episode of Asian Paints' Where the Heart Is Season 9, we get to step inside yet another gorgeous celebrity home. And this time, It's Sonakshi Sinha's spacious, sea-facing Mumbai penthouse, which she shares with husband Zaheer Iqbal.

Key Points

  • Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share a sprawling sea-facing home in Mumbai.
  • The penthouse has muted colours, blending in New York and Maldives sensitivities of Zaheer and Sonakshi respectively.
  • Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is takes us into beautiful celebrity homes in each season of the popular series.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's home

The house has been designed by Sonakshi, who loves muted colours, stone walls and beige flooring.

The home is named Sa’ada, which translates to 'happiness and joy' in Arabic and 'simple' in Sanskrit.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's home

As soon as you enter, you are treated to a sunlit living area. Large glass windows and a wraparound balcony keep the city constantly in view.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's home

The penthouse has muted colours, blending in New York and Maldives sensitivites of Zaheer and Sonakshi respectively.

Zaheer likes his furniture New York-style, and sturdy, and this part reflects that.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's home

There are a lot of colours in the house that grab your attention immediately.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's home

The interiors bring together two distinct sensibilities with quiet ease. Sonakshi describes one side as softer and more relaxed, inspired by beach homes and natural textures.

'I love stone walls and concrete flooring, but I kept the colours muted because I am the colourful person in this relationship,' she shares.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's home

The other side of the house leans into Zaheer's preferences, with a more structured, New York loft-style aesthetic.

'Everything here has a purpose; everything has a function. That was very important to him,' Sonakshi adds.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's home

The gorgeous view of the Arabian Sea and the Mumbai skyline.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's home

Sonakshi unpacks a portrait of herself with her hubby, and gives it a new home.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's home

Their bedroom and wardrobes follow a simpler aesthetic. Walk-in closets keep the space clutter-free.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's home

'I'm waiting for that time where this house will evolve even physically, where you will have things that our kid probably splattered paint on our white wall. I'm pretty sure I'll leave it like that, to have the physical memories as well along with the emotional,' Zaheer says.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's home

This is a favourite part of the home, and perfect for conversations when friends come over. They have named it 'The Conversation Pit'.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's home

Watch: Step inside Sonakshi and Zaheer's home

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
