Watch: Step Inside Sonakshi-Zaheer's Home

In yet another beautiful episode of Asian Paints' Where the Heart Is Season 9, we get to step inside yet another gorgeous celebrity home. And this time, It's Sonakshi Sinha's spacious, sea-facing Mumbai penthouse, which she shares with husband Zaheer Iqbal.

Key Points Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share a sprawling sea-facing home in Mumbai.

The penthouse has muted colours, blending in New York and Maldives sensitivities of Zaheer and Sonakshi respectively.

Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is takes us into beautiful celebrity homes in each season of the popular series.

The house has been designed by Sonakshi, who loves muted colours, stone walls and beige flooring.

The home is named Sa’ada, which translates to 'happiness and joy' in Arabic and 'simple' in Sanskrit.

As soon as you enter, you are treated to a sunlit living area. Large glass windows and a wraparound balcony keep the city constantly in view.

The penthouse has muted colours, blending in New York and Maldives sensitivites of Zaheer and Sonakshi respectively.

Zaheer likes his furniture New York-style, and sturdy, and this part reflects that.

There are a lot of colours in the house that grab your attention immediately.

The interiors bring together two distinct sensibilities with quiet ease. Sonakshi describes one side as softer and more relaxed, inspired by beach homes and natural textures.

'I love stone walls and concrete flooring, but I kept the colours muted because I am the colourful person in this relationship,' she shares.

The other side of the house leans into Zaheer's preferences, with a more structured, New York loft-style aesthetic.

'Everything here has a purpose; everything has a function. That was very important to him,' Sonakshi adds.

The gorgeous view of the Arabian Sea and the Mumbai skyline.

Sonakshi unpacks a portrait of herself with her hubby, and gives it a new home.

Their bedroom and wardrobes follow a simpler aesthetic. Walk-in closets keep the space clutter-free.

'I'm waiting for that time where this house will evolve even physically, where you will have things that our kid probably splattered paint on our white wall. I'm pretty sure I'll leave it like that, to have the physical memories as well along with the emotional,' Zaheer says.

This is a favourite part of the home, and perfect for conversations when friends come over. They have named it 'The Conversation Pit'.

Watch: Step inside Sonakshi and Zaheer's home

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff