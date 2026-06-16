Watch Shreya Ghoshal Sing Kabhi Kissi Se Maafi Maang Lo

From Arshad Warsi's anecdotes about the father-son duo Rajkumar Hirani and Vir Hirani to Vikrant Massey's excitement over playing an unconventional villain to a lovely Shreya Ghoshal performance, Pritam And Pedro's trailer launch had it all.

IMAGE: Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi at the Pritam And Pedro trailer launch.

Key Points Pritam And Pedro marks the OTT debut of Rajkumar Hirani (as creator-producer) and his son Vir Hirani (as actor).

Arshad Warsi shares amusing behind-the-scenes anecdotes about Vir and Rajkumar Hirani's relationship on set, joking that "fathers get no respect" even if the father happens to be a blockbuster director like Rajkumar Hirani.

The series premieres on JioHotstar on July 3.

"Pehle tune iske baap ka career launch kiya, ab tu beta ka bhi launch kar raha hai," Vikrant Massey tells Arshad Warsi at the Pritam And Pedro trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday, June 15, 2026, afternoon.

Arshad featured as the memorable Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial debut Munnabhai MBBS and now plays one of the titular characters in Hirani's son Vir Hirani's acting debut, Pritam And Pedro.

Pritam And Pedro is a crime-comedy OTT series, created by Rajkumar Hirani and directed by Avinash Arun.

IMAGE: Rajkumar Hirani and Vir Hirani at the Pritam And Pedro trailer launch.

When Vir was asked what his father was like on set, he answered, "As a filmmaker, it's harder to work with him. As a father, I think he has to love me. As a filmmaker, there is no such obligation."

When Arshad was asked about the Hiranis' bonding on set, he replied with an example: "Vir has a habit of standing sideways, and his father would come and say, 'Vir, stand properly'.

'Vir would reply, 'But I stand like this only'.

'Then I would come and say, 'Vir, stand properly' and he would immediately correct his posture.'

Watch: 'Baap Ki Koi Izzat Nahi Hoti Hai, Chahe Aapka Baap Raju Hirani Kyun Na Ho'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Rajkumar Hirani, Mona Singh, Arshad Warsi Vir Hirani, Alok Jain (Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business, JioHotstar) and Vikrant Massey at the Pritam And Pedro trailer launch.

"The first Munnabhai film released in 2003. At that time, films were shown on big screens, and we were worried that people wouldn't check their phones," Raju Hirani says. "These days, films are shown on small screens and phones, and we are worried that they will get notifications and get distracted."

Did Arshad bully Vir on the sets?

"The only time I would probably feel bullied is when he would give a shot in one take and I would take 10 takes," Vir says.

"He would get the scene right, but would want to better and better by giving many takes. I have done this so many times, now I know I can't do better than this," quips Arshad.

He then goes on to make a BIG reveal, but we're not telling you yet. The series has a secret element, which you will know when it releases on July 3.

Watch: Does Arshad Warsi Know What Delulu Mean?

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Vikrant Massey, Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi at the Pritam And Pedro trailer launch.

"If you get a chance to play a passing shot or a scene in a Rajkumar Hirani film or a show, it's a big thing," Vikrant Massey says.

"I was sick of playing poor villager or boy-next-door roles. I wanted to do something different, and sir gave me a chance," he adds about his character Martin, who is the villain of the story.

"Villains in every story have a purpose. They're not conventional. There's a subtext with all the characters, the same goes for Martin."

IMAGE: Shreya Ghoshal, Mona Singh and Shantanu Moitra sing at the Pritam And Pedro trailer launch.

Mona Singh, a regular in Hirani movies, will be seen in this series too.

"I had a selfish reason to say yes," she says.

"When was I getting married, I had invited Mr Raju. He was out of station and couldn't come. But he said he would gift me a vacuum cleaner (hinting at her vacuum cleaner from 3 Idiots). When I got a call for this series, I thought I will get the gift now, but it is yet to come."

Watch: Shreya Ghoshal Sings Kabhi Kissi Se Maafi Maang Lo

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Pritam And Pedro will stream on JioHotstar from July 3.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff