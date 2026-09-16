Watch Shilpa Shetty Dance At Ganpati Visarjan

Shilpa Shetty danced to dhol beats during Ganpati visarjan with her family in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra bid adieu to Bappa.

Key Points Shilpa Shetty celebrated Ganpati visarjan with her family, performing puja and the rituals.

The actor embraced a traditional Maharashtrian look for the occasion, wearing a yellow and pink sari with matching accessories.

Shilpa Shetty made sure her thumkas echoed when she and her family -- matching in shades of yellow -- took part in the Ganpati visarjan celebrations on Tuesday.

Traditional Farewell to Lord Ganesha

Shilpa takes a quick dance break to wave at the paps as husband Raj Kundra and children Viaan and Shamisha cheer her on.

Dancing to Dhol Beats

The way Shilpa plays the dhol every year during visarjan, she's probably a pro by now!

The cameras can't get enough of Shilpa!

Shamita Shetty makes a quick click with her mum Sunanda Shetty while Akanksha Malhotra looks on.

In a more sombre mode, Shilpa and Raj get ready for visarjan.

Always environmentally conscious, Shilpa does the visarjan of the eco-friendly idol in a container.

Her mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty and mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra join her in the rituals.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff