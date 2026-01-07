Shalini Dances With Pulkit, Varun...

IMAGE: Pulkit Samrat, Shalini Pandey, Varun Sharma at the Rahu Ketu trailer launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

"Kaisa laga trailer?" Varun Sharma excitedly asked the audience at the launch event of his upcoming comic caper, Rahu Ketu.

"Bahut hi mazaedaar," the audience cheered back, with one girl yelling out, "I love you, Varun!"

A visibly blushing Varun responded with a grin.

"It's the first time someone took my name so lovingly. Otherwise, it has been only Pulkit since the last 10 years," he quipped.

Pulkit being Pulkit Samrat, with whom Varun has done three Fukrey films and Dolly Ki Doli.

Their Rahu Ketu co-star Shalini Pandey chimed in that they are like a "married couple"!

Rahu Ketu marks Varun and Pulkit's fifth venture together as they appear in titular roes.

IMAGE: Shalini Pandey at theRahu Ketu trailer launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

"I share a beautiful friendship with Pulkit, whom I first met in 2012," Varun said.

"We truly believe we are like nursery friends of the film industry, and that kind of bond stays with you for life. The love people have shown our jodi through the Fukrey franchise has been incredibly special."

Varun promised that Rahu Ketu will take the "madness and masti" a notch higher, surpassing all expectations.

IMAGE: Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat at the Rahu Ketu trailer launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

WATCH: Shalini, Pulkit, Varun dance

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The film follows the chaotic misadventures of two foolhardy characters played by Varun and Pulkit, all unfolding in a fantastical world inspired by Indian folklore.

It marks the directorial debut of Vipul Vig, who previously co-wrote the Fukrey franchise.

"Like everyone present here at the event, I was watching the trailer for the first time. Honestly, I was a little scared initially but I had heard from Pulkit and Varun that the trailer is super fun," Shalini said.

IMAGE: Pulkit Samrat, Shalini Pandey, Varun Sharma at the Rahu Ketu trailer launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

WATCH: Shalini Pandey talks about her character Meenu

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Vipul Vig called the film close to his heart and said his association with Varun and Pulkit has been very special.

Pulkit echoed the sentiment, sharing that working on the film felt like being on set with best buddies.

IMAGE: Pulkit Samrat and Shalini Pandey at the Rahu Ketu trailer launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

"When you enter this industry, especially if you come from outside like I did, you are usually working with strangers. It takes years to reach a point where you can stand on stage, launch your film's trailer, and genuinely say that you have made the film with your friends. The chemistry you see comes from our real bond. We had an absolute blast making this film," Pulkit says.

WATCH: Does Varun Sharma ever get serious? His answer comes with a laugh!

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Rahu Ketu is set for theatrical release on January 16.