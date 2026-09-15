Watch: Samantha's Traditional Baby Shower

Samantha shares pictures from her baby shower ceremony at the Isha Foundation.

Key Points Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child.

Samantha's baby shower ceremony was held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Samantha, who is expecting her first child with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, gave us a glimpse into her traditional baby shower on Monday. It was attended by her friends Fashion Designer Shilpa Reddy and Costume Designer Neerja Kona among others.

Like her wedding, the baby shower was held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Sharing pictures, Samantha explains the rituals: 'I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work... in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations.'

Watch glimpses of Samantha's baby shower here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

'As the priest, a Srividya Upaasaka, began explaining each step, I slowly understood how thoughtful and meaningful the ceremony was. Every mantra had a purpose. Every offering had a meaning. Every step had its place.

'Kalaa Aavarana (Sri Kalpam) is a specialised ritual from the Srividya tradition. It honours the 94 kalas of Devi, her many divine qualities through the seven chakras of the mother-to-be. Sacred water and mantras are used to ritually cleanse and energise these centres, inviting the living presence of consciousness to flow through her.

'What moved me most was the way the mother is seen through this ritual. She is honoured as Devi herself, as the sacred creator through whom another life is taking form. It is a blessing for the child growing within her and also for the woman who is being born into a new version of herself.

'After the abhishekam, the mother-to-be is seated at the sacred centre of the Sri Chakra Yantram. It is made up of nine aavaranas, which represent different stages of the spiritual journey. At its centre is the bindu, a single point symbolising the source of creation and the blessings of Lalita Tripurasundari.'

'During the recitation of the Devi Khadgamaala the names of the deities and divine energies associated with these nine enclosures are chanted. The recitation symbolically moves from the outer layers towards the centre, guiding the mind inward and invoking protection and blessings.'

'The chanting is believed to create a protective field around mother and child, offering the little one a sacred samskaara, a spiritual imprint formed through mantra, even before birth.'

'There was something incredibly powerful about sitting there, experiencing all of this while understanding what was being invoked for me and for the baby.'

'I went in knowing almost nothing about the ceremony. I came away feeling deeply blessed and protected. Grateful to my dearest @shilpareddy.official who offered me the opportunity to experience this beautiful ceremony.'

'Grateful for the hands and hearts that created this sacred space. Grateful for the wisdom in the ancient traditions that surround us. Grateful for the mother I am becoming, and for the little life entrusted to me.'

Raj smuggles in a cute moment with his wife.

Samantha picks a Kanjivaram sari from the shelves of Sutranj for the occasion.

'She wore a soft butter-yellow Kanjivaram, woven with delicate geometric checkered bootis in pure zari, each square carrying its own traditional pattern,' Sutranj explains on its Instagram page.

'The vintage-inspired herringbone gold border adds the quiet richness of old Kanchipuram weaving, subtle at first glance, yet deeply intricate in craft.'

'For an occasion filled with blessings, warmth and new beginnings, this saree felt just right.

'And for us, there is something truly special in seeing Samantha become a Sutrani Woman, carrying tradition with grace, individuality and her own unmistakable presence.'

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff