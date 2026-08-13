WATCH: Salman Khan's Twist For Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan is set to host Bigg Boss 20, introducing a new twist 'Extra Jeevan Daan' that promises to revolutionise the game with higher stakes and unexpected challenges for contestants.

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 20.

Key Points Salman Khan has unveiled the trailer for Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, featuring a new twist called 'Extra Jeevan Daan'.

This twist is expected to transform gameplay, encouraging bigger risks, bolder moves, and higher stakes for contestants.

The new season of Bigg Boss will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and COLORS.

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 is set to see host Salman Khan introduce 'Extra Jeevan Daan', a new twist that promises to transform the way the reality show is played.

Bigger risks, bolder moves and higher stakes await as the season gears up for its grand premiere.

The 'Extra Jeevan Daan' Twist

The trailer opens with an intense battle between two warriors before Salman Khan makes a powerful entry.

He declares, 'Bigg Boss Mein Milega, Meri Jaan... Extra Jeevan Daan,' followed by the show's theme, 'Tathas-two.'

Salman unveils the season's defining theme, hinting at a game where every decision carries greater significance and every contestant will be challenged to play like never before.

While the contestants may have an additional opportunity, how and when it comes into play remains one of the season's biggest mysteries.

Watch the Bigg Boss 20 trailer here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan's Take on the New Theme

'Bigg Boss mein har saal game badalta hai. Is baar sirf game nahi, khelne ka tareeka bhi badalne wala hai,' Salman explains.

'Jeevan Daan sunne mein jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi. Baaki, ghar ke andar pata chal hi jaayega.'

The 20th season of Bigg Boss will premiere on September 6, on JioHotstar and COLORS.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff