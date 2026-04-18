Watch! Rediff Reader Sings Asha Bhosle Song

Share your video of singing your favourite Asha Bhosle song!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

Key Points Share your video of singing your favourite Asha Bhosle songs!

Tell us what it was like if you met Asha Bhosle in person.

Rediff Reader Ramanujan A G sent us a video of his mum Nalini Gopalan, 70, singing the Bengali song Jete Dao Amay Deko Na.

Jete Dao Amay Deko Na was originally sung by Asha Bhosle in the album Sera Pujor Gaan, composed by Rahul Dev Burman.

Watch: Nalini Gopalan sings Jete Dao Amay Deko Na...

Have A Favourite Asha Bhosle Song?

Send us a video of you singing her songs at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in along with your NAME, AGE, LOCATION.

Have you met Asha Bhosle? Attended one of her fabulously entertaining concerts? Tell us what it was like at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in along with your NAME, AGE, LOCATION.

We'll publish the best responses on Rediff.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff