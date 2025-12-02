HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
WATCH Ranveer Dance To Dhurandhar

WATCH Ranveer Dance To Dhurandhar

By HEMANTKUMAR SHIVSHARAN, AFSAR DAYATAR
December 02, 2025 16:58 IST
December 02, 2025 16:58 IST

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Ranveer Singh was fully charged at the music album launch of his upcoming film, Dhurandhar, held in Mumbai.

His leading lady Sara Arjun accompanied him, as did the performers of the evening, singer Jasmine Sandlas and rapper-singer Hanumankind.

 

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Ranveer grooved to the film's title track and brought on loud cheers from the audience.

 

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Watch: Ranveer rocks the stage on the title track sung by Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas. Madhubanti Bagchi, Sara Arjun and Krystle D'Souza accompany them.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Watch: Ranveer and Krystle D'Souza dance to Shararat along with Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Ranveer distributes some love, and the audience captures it on their phones.

Among the songs Gehra Hua was well received by the audience. It is sung by Arijit Singh, Shashwat Sachdev and Armaan Khan.

 

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Watch: Shahzad Ali sings Ishq Jalakar: Karvaan

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Meanwhile, Ranveer issued an apology on social media just days after facing backlash over his remarks on Kantara.

For the unversed, while praising Kannada film-maker-actor Rishab Shetty for his performance in Kantara: Chapter 1, Ranveer referred to Chavundi Daiva as a 'female ghost' during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The actor was trolled for it.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

'My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration,' Ranveer had posted.

'I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.' 

Dhurandhar has been directed by Aditya Dhar, and will release in theatres on December 5.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

HEMANTKUMAR SHIVSHARAN, AFSAR DAYATAR
