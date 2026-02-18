WATCH: Rajpal Yadav Walks Out Of Jail

The Delhi High Court has granted Rajpal Yadav granted an interim suspension of his sentence until March 18.

The actor had surrendered to Tihar jail authorities to begin serving a six-month sentence in a series of cheque dishonour cases.

In 2010, Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut film Ata Pata Laapata, but the film flopped at the box office

Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail on February 17 after being granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in a cheque bounce case.

The actor, known for his comic roles in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt, Phir Hera Pheri, Partner, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama and Chup Chup Ke, exited the jail premises amid heavy security and media presence.

"Mujhe 30 saal ho jayenge Bollywood mein. Pure desh ka bacha bacha mere saath raha, isliye main 200-250 filmein kar paya," Rajpal Yadav said.

"Bharatiya cinema ka bacha, buddha, naujawan mere kaleje ka tukda hai...mere saath tha aur mere saath hai. Pure desh ki janta mere saath thi."

Addressing the ongoing legal battle in connection with the cheque bounce case, Rajpal Yadav added, "Yeh 2012 mei shuru hua, aj 2026 hai. Pichle 10 saal mei High Court ne jahan jahan aadesh diye hai, main hazir mila hu aur aage bhi jahan aadesh milega, main hazir milunga. Mujhe jis tarah se pure desh, duniya aur Bollywood ne pyaar diya, agar mujhpe koi aarop hai, toh main 100 per cent available hu. Thank you High Court, aapne mujhe sunne ka mauka diya," he added.

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted an interim suspension of his sentence until March 18.

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, while passing the order, directed Yadav to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The Court noted that Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 15 million) has been deposited in the respondent's bank account while considering the relief.

Photograph: ANI Photo, curated by Manisha Koirala/Rediff