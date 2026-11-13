Watch Rajinikanth, Vijay-Rashmika, Kareena At Home

This week's OTT releases feature a diverse slate of films and series, including the real-life couple Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Ranabaali, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Daayra, alongside international offerings like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 and Avengers Endgame: Encore.

Key Points Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna star together for the first time after marriage in the Telugu film Ranabaali on Netflix.

Rajinikanth returns in Jailer 2 on Amazon Prime Video, continuing the events of the first film with a new nemesis.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran deliver powerful performances as cops in Meghana Gulzar's Daayra on Netflix.

The Student of the Year franchise gets an eerie OTT spin with Student of the Year: After Dark on Jio Hotstar, featuring Shanaya Kapoor.

International highlights include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video and Avengers Endgame: Encore on Jio Hotstar.

Vijay-Rashmika's real-to-reel revolution, Rajinikanth's fan service, Bebo's no-nonsense cop and lots more of OTT this week.

Indian Premieres

Ranabaali

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu

Against the backdrop of the British Raj, a revolt brews in face of a mythical hero determined to save the oppressed from the ruthless goras in Ranabaali, which pairs real-life husband-wife Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time after marriage.

Jailer 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Rajinikanth is back to doing what Rajinikanth does best in the Jailer sequel, which continues after the events of the first one and gives the superstar a new nemesis to contend with.

Daayra

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran deliver a powerful performance as cops taking different paths to seeking justice while working on a rape case in Meghana Gulzar's Daayra.

Bandra

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Malayalam

A struggling filmmaker digs deeper into the tragic story of a dead 1990s Bollywood actress and her turbulent relationship with a dangerous gangster operating from the titular Mumbai suburb for inspiration.

Student of the Year: After Dark

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

The Student of the Year franchise takes an eerie turn in its OTT format led by Shanaya Kapoor as twins at the centre of St Teresa High School's murky mystery.

Parivarik ManuRanjan

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari combine their talents to put together a rom-com about a happy-go-lucky middle-aged bachelor and a methodical property manager connecting over an ancestral mansion.

Blind Game

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

A Hindi remake of the Prithviraj Sukumaran Malayalam thriller 7th Day, Blind Game features Arjun Rampal as a suspended IPS officer drawn into a missing cash case involving five friends.

International Highlights

Avengers Endgame: Encore

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Relish extra footage and other treats as part of the Avengers Encore edition before the superheroes assemble to save the world from Dr Doom's wrath in Avengers: Doomsday arriving in theatres next month.

The Christmas Switch

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Swedish

Sisters with chalk and cheese personalities swap lives in the days leading up to Christmas in the holiday offering from Sweden.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Middle Earth beckons amidst Sauron's growing power and sorcery even as men, elves and dwarves brace themselves for looming threats in the spectacle-filled third season.

The Body

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Eight episodes of The Body's teen psychological horror unravel across supernatural scares after the actions of an all-girls dance team of a Catholic high school during an Halloween night ritual go awry.

Batman Knightfall

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

One of the most iconic DC comics arcs in Batman's storytelling history focuses on the physically draining, mentally exhausting face off between the Caped Crusader and Bane.

12 12 12

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

An elaborate heist in Switzerland starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan engaged in a cop and crook chase forms the crux of the eight episodes long Apple series.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff