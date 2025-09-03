HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Watch: Nushrratt's Heady Experience

Source: ANI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
September 03, 2025 12:18 IST

Photograph: ANI Photo

Nushrratt Bharuccha offered prayers at the Shri Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Tuesday and sought Lord Shiva's blessings.

She also took part in the bhasma aarti ritual.

"I can't describe my experience in words. Devotees in large numbers come to offer prayers at the Mahalakeshwar temple. One can only describe this feeling by offering prayers at the temple," Nushrratt tells ANI.

Watch: 'Mein trance mein chali jaati hoon'

 

Nushrratt's new film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa releases on September 5.

The actress plays a married woman who is 'pyaar mein bholi...gusse mein bandook ki goli.'

Written and directed by G Ashok, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is produced by Luv Ranjan with music by AR Rahman. What makes this comedy truly unique is that it has no dialogues.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

