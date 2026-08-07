Watch Nani's Explosive The Paradise Teaser

The highly anticipated teaser for Nani's The Paradise has dropped, revealing a glimpse into the film's high-octane action, drama, and the fierce showdown between Nani's Dhagad and Raghav Juyal's menacing villain.

Key Points The teaser for Nani's The Paradise has released, featuring high-octane action and drama.

Nani portrays the fierce character Dhagad while Raghav Juyal plays a menacing antagonist.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu.

After months of anticipation, the makers have unveiled the explosive teaser of the Nani starrer The Paradise. The teaser packs a punch from start to finish, with Srikanth Odela crafting a power-packed glimpse filled with high-octane action and drama.

A Story of Struggle and Leadership

Set against the backdrop of the slums, the film follows the story of a prostitute's son. Nani appears in a fierce and powerful avatar while Raghav Juyal emerges as a menacing antagonist, promising a massive showdown.

When filming commenced on June 21, 2025, the makers unveiled a first-look image from the sets, showing Nani in character, wearing green leather shoes and a distinctive anklet. The film centres on a marginalised tribal community that has long been denied basic rights. Their struggle for justice gains momentum when a new leader emerges to challenge a system that has oppressed them for generations.

Ensemble Cast and International Reach

The ensemble cast features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead alongside Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu.

The Paradise marks Nani's reunion with Srikanth Odela after the blockbuster Dasara. The makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present the film across international markets.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated to release on September 24, across eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff