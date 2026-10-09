WATCH: Nana Patekar's Son Conducts Last Rites

'I have lost not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend, someone whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him. We spoke just eight days ago. I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation.'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar's son Malhar and wife Neelkantee Patekar. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points Malhar Patekar affirmed that his father, Nana Patekar, achieved immortality through his work and that his vision, particularly the Naam Foundation's social initiatives, will be continued.

Nana Patekar was laid to rest with full state honours in Pune.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai expressed profound grief, highlighting Patekar's significant contributions to both the film industry and society.

After his shocking death in the early hours of October 8 in Goa, Nana Patekar was laid to rest with full state honours in Pune.

Video: Watch Nana Patekar's funeral with full state honours

Video: Viral Bhayani

'A person like Nanasaheb never truly leaves us'

IMAGE: Malhar Patekar conducts the last rites. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Nana’s son Malhar Patekar, who conducted the last rites, tells Subhash K Jha, "He passed away so early in the morning that we decided it was best to proceed with the cremation on the same day rather than delaying it further into the next day. The funeral was originally scheduled to take place at 4:00 pm on Thursday but the timeline shifted significantly due to several standard procedures and travel constraints."

Speaking to reporters about his father’s legacy, Malhar added, "A person like Nanasaheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. He always believed everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Regarding the future, carrying forward the vision Nanasaheb left behind is how we will shape life ahead."

On the planned work in Marathwada undertaken by Nana Patekar's NGO Naam Foundation, Malhar said, "Nana had recently spoken about it; the work related to it was about to begin. When I met him, we discussed this matter, given the massive scale at which the Naam Foundation operates. The CM also felt that if we work together, we would be able to achieve the target."

'Nana Patekar showed me a stack of firewood he’d prepared for his own funeral'

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Nana Patekar was so humble that he had even kept a stack of firewood for his own funeral.

Photographer Atul Kasbekar mentions in his tribute: 'And then, in a moment of spectacularly morbid humour, showed me a stack of firewood he’d prepared for his own funeral. He’d kept it dry, he explained, because wet wood smokes, and he didn’t want people crying at his funeral merely because the smoke got into their eyes! Only Nanasaheb could turn his own cremation into a comedy routine.'

IMAGE: Eknath Shinde condoles with Malhar Patekar. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde consoles Malhar at the funeral.

'We have lost such a tall artist'

IMAGE: Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunetra A Pawar/X

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said, "This morning, we received heartbreaking news. Today, Nana Patekarji is no longer with us. This is not just a great loss for the film industry but also for our lives. We have just completed his last rites. May his soul find peace. This is our prayer."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai described Nana Patekar's demise as a major shock for Maharashtra and the country: "This is a huge shock, not just for the film industry but also for everyone in Maharashtra as well as across the country. I feel that Nana Patekar made a place for himself as an actor and as a good person. We knew him as a very sensitive person. His demise is a great loss to society, industry, and all of us."

Singer Suresh Wadkar paid rich tribute: "He was like an elder brother to me, a really good friend. He stood by me in my joys and sorrows. We have lost such a tall artist. Seeing him like this was really painful. He loved my family a lot. May his soul rest in peace. We can never forget him. He will always be remembered."

IMAGE: FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe shared a close bond with Nana Patekar, and wrote a touching tribute to him: 'Nana Patekar is no more. I have lost not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend, someone whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him. We spoke just eight days ago. I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation.

'His last words to me were: 'Love you, Bala.'

'Those words will stay with me for the rest of my life. Some people leave behind memories. A few leave behind a part of themselves in our lives. Nana was one of them. Goodbye, my friend. You will be deeply missed, and forever remembered.'

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects at the Pune airport, when the actor's mortal remains were transported from Goa to Donje village for the final rites.

With inputs from ANI.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff