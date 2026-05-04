Watch: Katrina-Vicky Make First Public Appearance After Son's Birth

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make their first notable public appearance after son Vihaan Kaushal's birth.

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made a public appearance, their first significant outing since son Vihaan's birth.

The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport, with Katrina opting for an oversized black coat and Vicky in a casual black T-shirt and brown suede jacket.

Katrina and Vicky welcomed their son on November 7, 2025, and announced his name in January.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen stepping out together in Mumbai on Sunday evening, in what is being seen as their first public appearance together after their son's birth.

WATCH: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai airport. Video: Viral Bhayani

The couple, who were spotted at Mumbai airport, kept their look simple yet stylish. Katrina chose an oversized black coat with black pants while Vicky went for a casual look in a black T-shirt and trousers, layered with a brown suede jacket.

Katrina has mostly stayed away from public events after becoming a mother, which made this appearance special for many.

Journey to Parenthood

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. Katrina confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025, and since then, has rarely been seen in public, with Vicky making solo appearances at events.

Katrina and Vicky wed on December 9, 2021 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff