WATCH: Mirzapur's Kaleen Bhaiyya, Munna Tripathi, Guddu Pandit Dance!

From streaming screens to cinema halls, the Mirzapur franchise is clearly aiming for scale! And judging by the mood at the music launch, the audience is ready to make the journey with them.

IMAGE: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar with singer Dhanda Nyoliwala at the Mirzapur: The Movie music launch event in Mumbai, August 31, 2026. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points The Mirzapur gang -- Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Shriya Pilagaonkar -- bring star power to the Mirzapur: The Movie music launch.

Songs like Vaaroon Forever, Do Numbari, Sanson Ki Mala, Ghoom Ghoom saw live performances at the event.

The evening became a celebration of everything fans have come to love about the Mirzapur franchise.

If there is one thing Mirzapur knows how to do, it is make an entrance.

At the grand music launch of Mirzapur: The Movie on Monday evening in Mumbai, the franchise's familiar faces reunited, the music took centre stage and the atmosphere quickly turned into a full-blown Mirzapur reunion.

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Rasika Dugal and Sonal Chauhan were at the event alongside the film's music artists and creative team.

The musical celebration brought the swagger, nostalgia, madness, and, of course, a generous dose of Mirzapur-style drama.

WATCH: When Ali Fazal was injured on Mirzapur sets

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The music is a mix of familiar and new soundtracks, with the album featuring Vaaroon Forever, Sanson Ki Mala, Ghoom Ghoom, Vindhyvasini Ki Jai Ho, Kaan Phaad, Sajanva, and Mirzapur The Bhaukaal Theme.

Then came the live performances, with artists including Rashmeet Kaur, Romy and Dhanda Nyoliwala bringing the album to life at the launch.

Among the tracks, Do Numbari has already created a buzz. Sung, written and composed by Haryanvi artist Dhanda Nyoliwala, the high-energy song also marks his Bollywood debut and serves as the first release under Excel Entertainment's newly launched music label, Excel Music.

The Old Gang Is Back!

IMAGE: Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur and Sonal Chauhan at the Mirzapur: The Movie music launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Of course, the music launch was never going to be only about music. The biggest attraction was seeing the gang together again.

Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar put their screen rivalries aside and hit the dance floor to Dhanda's high-energy Haryanvi vocals. The bhaukaal was impossible to miss!

One of the evening's biggest surprises was Ravi Kishan, who plays a formidable antagonist named Babban Yadav in the film. The actor wasted no time settling into the mood, dancing with Sonal Chauhan during Rashmeet Kaur's performance of Ghoom Ghoom and turning the stage into his own little party.

Praising the cast, Ravi called Pankaj Tripathi "Kaleen Bhaiya" and saluted the women of the franchise before turning his attention to Sonal Chauhan, who plays a dancer named, Mumtaz.

IMAGE: Rashmeet Kaur, Sonal Chauhan, Ravi Kishan at the Mirzapur: The Movie music launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ravi recalled shooting the song in temperatures of just 2 or 3 degrees, joking that while he and Divyenndu were wrapped up in warm clothes, Sonal carried on despite the cold and wind.

But Ravi saved his biggest tease for his own character.

Talking about the film and its larger-than-life return to theatres, he said audiences would see Kaleen Bhaiya, Bablu, Guddu and Munna in a "virat roop", while he would arrive in a rather different avatar.

"You will see me in a pagal roop! Toh bada hi maza aayega ki itne toofanon ke saath ek paglait bhi rahega."

WATCH: Ravi Kishan, Sonal Chauhan shake a leg to Ghoom Ghoom!

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan, Ali Fazal at the Mirzapur: The Movie music launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The Peak Pankaj Tripathi Moment

Pankaj Tripathi provided perfectly deadpan comedy.

Asked about his favourite song from the album, the actor shared an amusing story about the film's song, Sajanva. He admitted he had not even realised the song was from Mirzapur: The Movie.

According to Tripathi, his wife came across a paparazzi reel featuring him with Sajanva playing in the background and asked him about the song. He told her to Google it because he didn't know either.

The real twist came when their daughter looked at both of them and pointed out that the song was from his own film!

WATCH: The Mirzapur gang dances to Do Numbari

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

By the end of the evening, the entire cast coming together for a massive group photograph felt almost inevitable. After all the performances, jokes, reunions and bhaukaal, there were faces that turned Mirzapur into a pop-culture phenomenon, now standing together for its biggest transition yet.

From streaming screens to cinema halls, the franchise is clearly aiming for scale! And judging by the mood at the music launch, the audience is ready to make the journey with them.

IMAGE: The Mirzapur gang at the music launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Mirzapur: The Movie arrives in theatres on September 4.