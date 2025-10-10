Watch Hrithik-Jr NTR's War 2 On OTT

Action, drama, murder mysteries and superheroes are all set to entertain you this week on OTT platforms. Namrata Thakker lists your options.
War 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
If you're a fan of Hrithik Roshan or Jr NTR, you are in for a treat because their action thriller is now streaming on Netflix.
Search: The Naina Murder Case
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Language: Hindi
Konkona Sen Sharma plays ACP Sanyukta Roy in this thriller series, where she investigates a horrific murder case involving a young politician as the accused. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the show also stars Surya Sharma as a rookie police officer.
The Woman in Cabin 10
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: English
A travel journalist gets the opportunity of a lifetime to go on a luxury yacht for an assignment. Things turn mysterious when she sees a passenger being thrown overboard but nobody believes her. To uncover the truth, she has to risk her life.
Mirai
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Language: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada
Teja Sajja plays a superhero in this fantasy action film, which was quite successful in its theatre run.
Co-starring Manoj Manchu, the movie revolves around Vedha (Teja), who is tasked to save nine ancient scriptures from the evil hands of Black Sword (Manoj).
Boots
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: English
A bullied teen forms unexpected bonds when he impulsively joins the Marine Corps. This eight episode series is inspired from real life events.
Victoria Beckham
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: English
Get a peek into the glitzy world of singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham as she preps for Paris Fashion Week.
Jamnapaar Season 2
Where to watch: Amazon MX Player
Language: Hindi
After a successful first season, Jamnapaar is back with its second season and this time, Shanky (Ritvik Sahore) will be seen making some tough decisions as he encounters unexpected situations.
How far will he go to fulfil his ambitions?
Veduvan
Language: Tamil
Where to watch: ZEE5
A struggling actor is approached to play the role of an encounter specialist. When he delves deep into the character, he realises there is more to the story than what meets the eye.
Typhoon Family
Language: Korean
Where to watch: Netflix
This Korean series revolves around a young, happy-go-lucky guy who ends up inheriting his father's struggling trading business.
Kurukshetra
Where to watch: Netflix
Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam
An animated series which retells the epic tale of the Mahabharata through 18 different characters.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff