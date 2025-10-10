Watch Hrithik-Jr NTR's War 2 On OTT

Action, drama, murder mysteries and superheroes are all set to entertain you this week on OTT platforms. Namrata Thakker lists your options.

War 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

If you're a fan of Hrithik Roshan or Jr NTR, you are in for a treat because their action thriller is now streaming on Netflix.

Search: The Naina Murder Case

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: Hindi

Konkona Sen Sharma plays ACP Sanyukta Roy in this thriller series, where she investigates a horrific murder case involving a young politician as the accused. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the show also stars Surya Sharma as a rookie police officer.

The Woman in Cabin 10

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

A travel journalist gets the opportunity of a lifetime to go on a luxury yacht for an assignment. Things turn mysterious when she sees a passenger being thrown overboard but nobody believes her. To uncover the truth, she has to risk her life.

Mirai

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada

Teja Sajja plays a superhero in this fantasy action film, which was quite successful in its theatre run.

Co-starring Manoj Manchu, the movie revolves around Vedha (Teja), who is tasked to save nine ancient scriptures from the evil hands of Black Sword (Manoj).

Boots

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

A bullied teen forms unexpected bonds when he impulsively joins the Marine Corps. This eight episode series is inspired from real life events.

Victoria Beckham

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

Get a peek into the glitzy world of singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham as she preps for Paris Fashion Week.

Jamnapaar Season 2

Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

Language: Hindi

After a successful first season, Jamnapaar is back with its second season and this time, Shanky (Ritvik Sahore) will be seen making some tough decisions as he encounters unexpected situations.

How far will he go to fulfil his ambitions?

Veduvan

Language: Tamil

Where to watch: ZEE5

A struggling actor is approached to play the role of an encounter specialist. When he delves deep into the character, he realises there is more to the story than what meets the eye.

Typhoon Family

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

This Korean series revolves around a young, happy-go-lucky guy who ends up inheriting his father's struggling trading business.

Kurukshetra

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

An animated series which retells the epic tale of the Mahabharata through 18 different characters.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff