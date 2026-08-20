Watch: Govinda's Wife Sunita At Court, Withdraws Divorce Case

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn her divorce petition against him after two years.

IMAGE: Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Key Points Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn her divorce petition against movie star Govinda at the Bandra Family Court in north west Mumbai.

The divorce proceedings had been ongoing for two years before Wednesday's withdrawal.

Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha, confirmed the development and stated that Govinda has remained neutral throughout the case.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn her divorce petition against the actor, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha confirmed on Wednesday.

Sunita Ahuja and her son Yashvardhan Ahuja were spotted at north west Mumbai's Bandra Family Court on Wednesday, August 19.

Two-Year Legal Battle Concludes

According to Shashi Sinha, Sunita has withdrawn the divorce case that she had filed two years ago.

"It has been going on for two years, but it's finally over now. Today, Sunitaji submitted a petition for withdrawal at the family court in Bandra," Shashi Sinha told ANI.

When asked about Govinda's reaction to this, Sinha said, "Govinda has been neutral since the start of the case. He remains the same today."

Sunita Ahuja was spotted exiting the Bandra Family Court with her son. Without mentioning the reason for her visit, she told paps, 'Birthday manane aaye hai' before getting into her car.

Watch Sunita and Yashvardhan at the Bandra Family Court

Video: Viral Bhayani

Recent Marital Tensions

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage troubles have been creating news.

Recently, the actor shared a video appealing to his wife to refrain from making public statements that, according to him, could affect his reputation, career and standing in the industry.

Govinda recalled how he had supported Sunita's professional commitments in the past, including her involvement in shows like Laughter Chefs and Lock Upp.

'I usually don't take work outside, and now when I'm doing my own work, you are interfering in it,' Govinda said in the video.

'And when you were doing your own work, whether it was that food show or appearing in Lock Upp, after requesting Tina (their daughter), you somehow got me called and took my services. Anyway, that is your right.'

The actor added that he has now begun work on a film and does not want anything to jeopardise the goodwill he has built over the years.

The controversy began after Sunita Ahuja spoke about Govinda's appearance with Komal Rani Swarnkar, his co-star in his comeback film, Roopa. Pictures and videos of Govinda and Komal posing for the paparazzi have gone viral on social media.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff