WATCH: Fan Reviews Of Yash's Toxic

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has unleashed a wave of fan frenzy and houseful shows across Karnataka, Hyderabad, Mumbai.

IMAGE: Yash's Toxic poster dominates theatres. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has generated immense excitement, with houseful shows reported across Karnataka, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Fans celebrated the film's release with Toxic T-shirts, banners, cutouts, music, fireworks, and slogans in various cities like Raichur, Bengaluru, and Davangere.

The film, produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has turned into a celebration for fans across Karnataka and other parts of the country, including Mumbai and Hyderabad. Fans turned up in large numbers across Bengaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag and Belagavi to catch the first day, first show of the film, many of them wearing Toxic T-shirts, carrying banners and cutouts of Yash.

Widespread Fan Celebrations

IMAGE: Fans gather outside Venkateshwara Theatre in Shivamogga, Karnataka, adorned with massive posters and a cutout of Yash, to watch Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Photograph: ANI

Even though Geetu Mohandas' Toxic is getting mixed reviews, fans are totally in the mood for it.

They lined up outside theatres in Raichur and Bengaluru to watch their favourite stars, including Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth on stage.

The excitement was also visible in Hyderabad, where fans gathered in large numbers outside theatres for special screenings. A massive cutout poster of Yash was installed at the theatres, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Overwhelming Response in Karnataka

IMAGE: Fans burst firecrackers outside a cinema hall to celebrate the screening of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Photograph: ANI

Chitradurga witnessed a strong response to the film as morning shows began at Basaveshwara and Venteshwara cinema halls, which were decorated with cutout banners. Fans cheered and showered flowers as Yash appeared on screen.

In Davangere, fan celebrations began even before the film hit the screens. The movie was released at three theatres and SS Mall, with grand celebrations held near Trishul and Trinethra theatres. Thousands of fans gathered, danced to Nashik dhol beats and burst crackers while raising slogans such as 'Jai Yash, Jai Rocking Star'.

The fan shows at Trishul and Trinethra theatres began at 6 am. Fans also celebrated with electronic fireworks inside the theatre, while Yash's entry scene received a loud response at Trishul theatre.

In Gadag, fans gathered at Mahalakshmi Theatre for the release, with visuals showing the excitement surrounding the first-day shows.

Belagavi witnessed a strong turnout, with fans thronging a cinema hall to watch Toxic. One fan told ANI that he and his friends travelled 40 km to catch the first day, first-show.

"We are huge fans of Yash, that's why we've come to catch the first day, first show. We travelled 40 km just for this. We are die-hard fans of Rocky Bhai," the fan said.

Film's Plot and Cast

After watching Toxic, fans gave their reviews about the movie, and of course, Yash. Watch the video to see their reactions.

Video: Viral Bhayani

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff