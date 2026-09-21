WATCH: Ayushmann Sings For Sharvari

'The groom is not a privilege, he is a responsibility. The bride is not a responsibility, she is a privilege. Yeh Prem Mol Liya revolves around this thought.'

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari at the Yeh Prem Mol Liya launch event in Mumbai, September 20, 2026. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari launch the first track from their upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Director Sooraj Barjatya described Yeh Prem Mol Liya his one of his 'most progressive' works.

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro, the event witnessed the live performance by the lead pair.

In an era where every other Friday seems to bring yet another testosterone-fuelled action spectacle, perhaps Sooraj Barjatya's old-fashioned love story is what we needed to break the pace.

Lucky for us, he is back with Yeh Prem Mol Liya which promises a swoony romance wrapped in an emotionally-charged family drama.

There was a moment at the music launch on Sunday evening when Sharvari appeared from a balcony while Ayushmann Khurrana stood on the other side singing for her.

For these brief romantic moments, Mumbai's Royal Opera House stopped being a heritage venue. It became Verona (yes, guys, look it up!).

The leading pair walked to the stage singing the duet and the moment felt like Romeo had found his Juliet!

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro, the title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya captures the euphoria of this love story with the lyrics that go: Churaya nahi, ishq chhupaya nahi, khul ke zamane se bol diya.

The song follows the couple's journey from love-at-first-sight to all the way to their wedding celebrations. It also offers a glimpse of the film's supporting cast, featuring Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon and Shruti Seth.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Is 'Progressive'

Over nearly four decades, Sooraj Barjatya has built a filmmaking career around themes of love and family bonds. From Maine Pyar Kiya to Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! to Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Barjatya's cinema has functioned as comfort food for Bollywood audience.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Barjatya said, is a love story where family is crucial and described the film as one of his "most progressive" works.

Then he said a line that also appears in the song video.

"The groom is not a privilege, he is a responsibility. The bride is not a responsibility, she is a privilege. Yeh Prem Mol Liya revolves around this thought," he said.

WATCH: Sooraj Barjatya explains his 'choreography first, music later' approach.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari at the Yeh Prem Mol Liya launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The Royal Opera House's Old World Charm

The venue itself felt like stepping into a Rajshri film before even watching one.

The giant chandelier glowing overhead, the velvet-lined interiors, the elegantly decorated corridors. The stage was enlivened by a 25-member orchestra and a dance troupe shaking a leg alongside the lead pair.

Just like the venue itself, the setting was wrapped in the nostalgia of old world romance.

Barjatya himself seemed visibly emotional being back at the Royal Opera House. Recalling his younger days, he shared how he had watched Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) at the venue multiple times and carried fond memories of the theatre.

WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana sings Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari at the Yeh Prem Mol Liya launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

'Ayushmann bhava!'

Ayushmann seemed perfectly aware of the significance of joining the Rajshri family, an actor who gets to portray Rajshri's iconic screen character Prem. He described Barjatya heroes as 'green flags,' praising the filmmaker's emotionally intelligent male characters.

He then reflected on Rajshri's unique relationship with Indian audiences.

"Not just me, the whole country has a bond with Rajshri," he said. "They have taken the responsibility of uniting families through their films."

Then came one of the evening's sweetest anecdotes.

Ayushmann shared that every time Sooraj Barjatya would visit his vanity van to explain a scene, he would remove his shoes before entering.

"Sir, please don't remove your shoes," Ayushmann would protest.

But Barjatya would continue doing it anyway.

The actor recalled touching his director's feet and being greeted with a warm "Ayushmann bhava!" before the scene discussion began.

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari at the Yeh Prem Mol Liya launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sharvari's Dream Come True Moment

Throughout the evening, Sharvari looked visibly emotional.

And why wouldn't she? She is a Rajashri heroine!

For generations of Hindi film actresses, that's been a dream role.

From Bhagyashree and Madhuri Dixit to Amrita Rao and Sonam Kapoor, Rajashri heroines have occupied a special place in Bollywood's romantic imagination. Speaking about her admiration for Rajshri films, Sharvari said landing the female lead in Yeh Prem Mol Liya fulfilled what she has described as a long-held dream.

WATCH: Why Yeh Mol Liya is special for Sharvari

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Himesh Reshammiya was in terrific form throughout the event, channelling his role as the unofficial entertainer-in-chief of the event.

Repeatedly throughout the evening, he reminded everyone that Maine Pyar Kiya had 14 songs. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo had 10.

But Yeh Prem Mol Liya currently has six songs. And according to Barjatya, that's already plenty and he dropped a quintessential line that it could easily belong in one of his films

"Hum fast food nahi, hum thaali paroste hai," he quipped.

Himesh said he has been trying to convince Barjatya to include another track in the film, and the playful tug-of-war became the running gag of the evening. Every few minutes, regardless of the topic under discussion, the composer somehow found a way to return to the subject.

"Don't be surprised if a seventh song sneaks into the film after the release," Himesh promises.

WATCH: Himesh Reshammiya performs LIVE!

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Director Sooraj Barjatya and Composer Himesh Reshmmiya at the Yeh Prem Mol Liya launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Yeh Prem Mol Liya arrives in cinemas on November 27.